Gold Price Propping Up Ghana’s Economy, Not Policy, Says NPP Critic

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye has warned that Ghana’s impressive macroeconomic performance over the past year is largely a product of elevated global gold prices rather than sound structural policy, raising serious questions about the sustainability of the country’s economic recovery.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, February 28, during a panel discussion on President John Dramani Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address, Aboagye acknowledged that Ghana’s macro indicators have improved significantly but argued that the underlying driver is beyond the government’s control.

“We’ve always made a point about gold, and we’ve said that if gold is what is driving us, then we are in trouble. Because we don’t control it. One single thing is what has driven us to where we are now. High international market price for gold,” he said.

He pressed the government to answer a sobering question: “Tomorrow, should gold drop to 2,000 dollars, can we survive?”

Aboagye conceded that some Ghanaians have benefited from the improved climate, particularly those in the import trade and others whose transactions are denominated in foreign currency. He said importers and businesses paying expenses in dollars have seen relief as the cedi strengthened, and those purchasing fuel for vehicles and machinery have also felt the gains.

However, he was emphatic that the benefits have remained narrow, and cautioned that ordinary workers, particularly those commuting long distances daily, have not seen any meaningful improvement in their quality of life. He challenged the government to be transparent with the public about what is truly behind the numbers, warning that without that honesty, any future downturn would come as a devastating and avoidable shock.

The caution comes as Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forsom has introduced the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), a gold-backed framework approved by Parliament that targets gross international reserves equivalent to 15 months of import cover by the end of 2028.