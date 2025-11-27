Gold Powers Ghana’s Export Earnings to Historic Heights

Ghana’s export machine delivered a powerhouse performance through August 2025, with total earnings climbing to $17.99 billion as gold led an extraordinary surge in foreign exchange receipts. Official data from Bank of Ghana (BoG) show the country’s external position strengthening dramatically on the back of record precious metal sales and improved cocoa returns.

Gold dominated the export landscape with earnings reaching $11.2 billion by August, nearly doubling the $6.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. The yellow metal alone accounted for more than 62 percent of total export revenue, cementing its status as the economy’s most vital foreign exchange generator. BoG’s September Economic and Financial Data report confirmed the cumulative export figure of $17.99 billion through August, with gold contributing $11.2 billion, marking one of the strongest performances in recent years.

The surge was fueled by multiple factors working in Ghana’s favor. Global gold prices remained elevated throughout the year, hovering around $3,290 per ounce, well above the 2024 average of $2,300. International uncertainty and geopolitical tensions drove investors toward safe haven assets, while central banks expanded their gold reserves. Ghana, as Africa’s largest gold producer, capitalized on this demand with sustained output from both large scale operations and a rapidly expanding small scale mining sector.

In April alone, Ghana achieved a historic milestone when gold exports hit $897.6 million, representing the highest monthly value in over two years. The strong momentum continued through subsequent months, pushing cumulative receipts to unprecedented levels.

The transformation in small scale mining proved especially significant. From January to August, small scale gold exports reached 66.7 metric tons valued at approximately $6 billion, according to Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) officials. The establishment of GoldBod earlier in 2025 brought structure to previously fragmented trading channels, reduced smuggling, and ensured foreign exchange earnings flowed directly to the central bank’s reserves.

Cocoa provided additional momentum to export performance. Cocoa earnings climbed to $2.47 billion through August 2025, up from just $915 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The sector benefited from sky high international prices that exceeded $10,000 per metric ton earlier in the year before moderating to around $8,000 per ton. Production improvements, better farm management practices, and more effective pest control helped Ghana ship more beans despite ongoing challenges in West African growing regions.

Oil exports contributed $1.83 billion through August, though the figure remained below the previous year’s $2.7 billion as global crude prices fluctuated. Other export categories, including processed goods and agricultural products, added $2.48 billion to the total.

On the import side, Ghana spent $11.8 billion through August, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.19 billion, equivalent to 7.1 percent of GDP. The trade balance represented a substantial improvement from earlier periods, with the surplus providing crucial support for the country’s external accounts.

The export boom translated directly into stronger reserves and currency stability. Gross international reserves stood at $10.7 billion in August, providing 4.5 months of import cover. The cedi appreciated by approximately 21 percent year to date as of mid September, making it one of the best performing currencies globally in 2025.

BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama emphasized that robust gold exports and higher cocoa receipts underpinned Ghana’s solid external position despite seasonal currency pressures and softer remittance inflows. The strong foreign exchange generation helped the central bank maintain comfortable reserve buffers while supporting macroeconomic stability.

The surge in export earnings comes as Ghana works to consolidate gains from its economic recovery program. Inflation dropped to 11.5 percent in August 2025, the lowest reading in four years, while the economy expanded at 6.3 percent in the second quarter. The combination of strong export performance, fiscal discipline, and prudent monetary policy has created a foundation for sustained growth.

However, challenges remain. Ghana continues to export primarily raw gold, leaving the economy vulnerable to swings in international prices. Economic analysts emphasize the need for downstream processing, refining capacity, and value addition to capture more benefits from mineral resources. Questions persist about whether production genuinely increased or whether improved regulation simply brought previously smuggled gold into official channels.

Looking ahead, Ghana appears positioned to maintain strong export momentum if global gold demand holds steady and cocoa production continues recovering. The government’s emphasis on formalizing small scale mining, improving traceability, and enforcing export regulations through GoldBod should help sustain foreign exchange inflows. With gold prices remaining firm and production capacity expanding, 2025 could mark a turning point for Ghana’s external sector performance.