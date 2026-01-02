Gold Posts Strongest Annual Gain Since 1979

Gold prices slipped below $4,330 per ounce on the final trading day of 2025, but remained on track for its strongest annual performance in more than four decades. Bullion has risen by more than 60 percent in 2025, marking its largest yearly increase since 1979, when geopolitical developments including the Iranian revolution drove prices sharply higher.

Despite the sharp pullback, the metal remains up more than 70 percent this year and is on track for its strongest annual gain since 1979, supported by sustained central bank buying, persistent ETF inflows, and expectations of further Fed rate cuts next year.

Gold has been one of the strongest performing assets of 2025, underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s pivot towards looser monetary policy. The US central bank cut interest rates three times throughout the year, reducing the opportunity cost of holding assets that do not generate income and lifting demand for bullion.

Nikunj Saraf, CEO of Choice Wealth, described gold ETFs as quiet heroes, emphasizing how persistent central bank purchases and investor demand for safety amid geopolitical and inflationary concerns provided sustained support. Investment demand remained the primary driver of gold consumption, underscoring its crucial role during times of economic uncertainty.

Persistent geopolitical uncertainty underpinned demand for the safe haven metal. Hopes for a Russia Ukraine peace deal were dented after reports indicated that President Putin told President Trump that Moscow would reassess its stance in negotiations following alleged Ukrainian strikes on Putin’s residence.

Separately, Trump warned of further strikes on Iran if nuclear rebuilding continues, while also announcing that the US had struck a loading facility in Venezuela. These geopolitical developments continued to support gold’s defensive appeal heading into 2026.

Gold’s annual average price came in at $3,435 per Troy ounce, higher by 44.0 percent from 2024 for the strongest rise since gold’s annual average price doubled in 1980. Compared to analysts’ gold price forecasts at the start of the year, gold’s 2025 average beat consensus by 25.6 percent, the sharpest outperformance in the two decade history of trade association the LBMA polling professional traders analysts each January.

Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, speaking to Reuters, suggested that maybe towards the end of the first quarter of 2026, gold could test $5,000. He added that certainly, it seems like the sort of catalysts animating gold, especially over the course of the past year, have become self sustaining.

J.P. Morgan Global Research is forecasting prices to average $5,055 per ounce by the final quarter of 2026, rising toward $5,400 per ounce by the end of 2027. Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at J.P. Morgan, said the long term trend of official reserve and investor diversification into gold has further to run.

Central bank gold holdings amount to nearly 36,200 tonnes and account for almost 20 percent of official reserves, up from around 15 percent at the end of 2023, according to reported International Monetary Foundation (IMF) data through the end of 2024. Central banks remained strong buyers of gold, with the U.S. having 81 percent of its total holdings in gold.

Investment demand has surged across all regions from West to East, with central banks continuing their buying spree with demand well above average, even if below the records seen in the previous three years. ETF holdings are driven primarily by changes in interest rates, as lower rates increase the attractiveness of non yielding gold as a risk free asset.

The metal’s performance in 2025 underscores its status as a key asset for investors seeking protection against inflation, market volatility, and geopolitical shocks. Analysts expect that safe haven demand, coupled with accommodative monetary policies and continued central bank accumulation, could continue to support gold prices as markets navigate 2026.