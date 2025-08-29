Gold maintains strength near record levels amid rate cut speculation

Gold prices held firm near recent highs on Friday as investors positioned for potential US interest rate cuts.

The precious metal traded around $3,410 per ounce, approaching record territory set earlier this year.

Spot gold moved within a narrow range between $3,404.47 and $3,418.01 during Friday trading, settling near $3,414.78. The metal has posted its strongest monthly performance since April while building toward a second consecutive weekly gain.

Federal Reserve policy expectations continue driving investment flows into gold. Market participants increasingly expect rate cuts beginning in September following recent comments from Fed officials about monetary easing.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller strengthened these expectations this week, stating he “fully expects” rate reductions to commence next month. Markets have largely priced in a 25 basis-point cut while monitoring upcoming inflation and economic data.

The weaker US dollar has supported gold demand by making the metal more affordable for international buyers. Currency softness combined with geopolitical uncertainties has maintained safe-haven investment flows into precious metals.

Ghana’s stock exchange reflected the global gold rally through the NewGold ETF performance. The exchange-traded fund climbed from ₵378.53 on August 26 to ₵395.47 by August 28, representing a 4.5% gain over two trading sessions.

Trading volumes increased alongside price movements, indicating renewed local investor interest in gold exposure. The ETF provides Ghanaian investors access to global gold trends without physical bullion ownership requirements.

Economic data from the United States presents mixed signals for future Fed policy. Revised GDP figures showed stronger second-quarter growth than initially reported, potentially complicating the central bank’s easing timeline.

Inflation concerns persist despite overall economic resilience. Some analysts worry that persistent price pressures could limit the Fed’s ability to cut rates aggressively, which might dampen gold’s momentum.

Import-dependent economies like Ghana often see increased gold investment during currency weakness periods. Local investors use precious metals as hedges against inflation and exchange rate volatility.

The precious metal’s proximity to April’s $3,500 record high maintains investor attention. A sustained break above recent peaks could trigger additional buying from momentum-focused traders.

Global uncertainty continues supporting gold’s investment appeal. Trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and economic transition concerns provide underlying demand for traditional safe-haven assets.