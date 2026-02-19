‘Gold Leaves But Poverty Stays’: Ghana Launches Sweeping Reforms to End Mining ‘Enclave’ Economy at Historic Takoradi Summit

In a landmark gathering of mining industry stakeholders, Ghana’s government unveiled ambitious plans to fundamentally restructure the country’s mining sector, declaring an end to what officials called a century-old “enclave” economy that has seen mineral wealth flow overseas while local communities remain impoverished.

President John Dramani Mahama joined traditional leaders, ministers, and industry executives at the Planter’s Lodge in Takoradi Tuesday for the maiden Mining Local Content Summit, where officials announced sweeping regulatory reforms, license revocations, and a new policy framework designed to force mining companies to integrate more deeply into Ghana’s economy.

“For over a century, we have dug deep into the earth, extracting these minerals to fund infrastructure, support livelihoods, and contribute significantly to our foreign exchange earnings,” said Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. “But here is the uncomfortable truth: for all these decades, despite all this wealth, the mining sector has largely operated as an enclave. It has existed alongside our economy, but not yet fully within it.”

The minister quoted traditional leader Nana Kobina Nketsiah’s stark assessment: “Gold leaves but the poverty stays.”

‘Fronting’ Under Attack

Both Buah and Minerals Commission CEO Isaac Tandoh delivered sharp warnings against “fronting” — the practice of foreign companies using Ghanaian citizens as nominal owners to satisfy regulatory requirements while retaining full control and benefits.

“We frown on, and we will not condone, any form of fronting using Ghanaians,” Buah declared to applause. “To my fellow Ghanaian brothers and sisters, do not sell your birthright for crumbs when you can own the bakery.”

Tandoh went further, linking the practice directly to the country’s illegal mining crisis. “Look at the scourge of galamsey today; more than half of it is a result of this unfortunate and unethical phenomenon,” he said. “To our Ghanaian brothers and sisters who lend their names to such arrangements: open your eyes. You are not empowering yourself; you are being used to disempower your own people.”

Regulatory Overhaul Underway

Tandoh announced that the Minerals Commission has revoked more than 300 small-scale mining licenses acquired fraudulently over the past year. The commission has also completed a comprehensive review of the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 703) and the 2014 Mining Policy, introducing legislative instruments to close loopholes exploited for decades.

Among the most significant changes:

· District Mining Committees have been operationalized to ensure local input on

license approvals

· LI 2462, which permitted mining in forest reserves, has been revoked

· A new medium-scale licensing category will bridge the gap between small and large operations

· Development agreements are being phased out entirely, with officials citing abuse by companies using Ghanaian revenue to acquire mines elsewhere while neglecting local obligations

· A new royalty regime will capture more value for the state during periods of high gold prices

The commission also announced it is “going digital,” with plans to streamline licensing and monitoring through technology.

A Century of Extraction, A Moment of Transformation

Both speakers invoked Ghana’s pre-colonial history as the Gold Coast, when local communities actively participated in and benefited from mining. They contrasted this with the colonial model of extraction that they said had persisted largely unchanged since independence 70 years ago.

“Why is it that in this day and age, foreign interests are able to hide behind Ghanaian names to satisfy regulatory requirements while retaining all the control and all the benefits?” Tandoh asked. “Why do we still see very minimal or no equity stakes for Ghanaians in mining projects on our own soil?”

The Minerals Commission has developed a new Mining Local Content and Local Procurement Policy Framework that prioritizes Ghanaian participation as a “strategic imperative” rather than an afterthought. A Special Purpose Vehicle to drive sustainable partnerships and industrialization is also underway.

Partnerships Over Extraction

Buah outlined a vision of joint ventures between Ghanaian firms and international companies that would transfer knowledge, build skills, and create exportable innovations.

“When a Ghanaian fabrication company enters into a joint venture with an international engineering firm, the result is not just a contract fulfilled. It is knowledge transferred, skills upgraded, and confidence built,” he said.

He posed three questions for the summit to address over its two-day session: How to ensure gold is refined and manufactured into jewelry and other products in Ghana; how to ensure lithium deposits power industries and create jobs domestically rather than simply fueling electric vehicle batteries overseas; and how to ensure young Ghanaian engineers have the partnerships and opportunities to build their futures at home.

‘We Are Ready’

Tandoh emphasized that the Minerals Commission is prepared to enforce the new regulations without fear or favor.

“We are ready to partner with genuine investors — those who see Ghana not merely as a destination for extraction, but as a partner in progress,” he said. “We are ready to support Ghanaian entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in their own capacity, professionalise their operations, and meet global standards.”

The summit continues Wednesday at the Planter’s Lodge in Takoradi, bringing together mining companies, Ghanaian entrepreneurs, traditional leaders, and policymakers to forge what officials hope will be a new chapter in Ghana’s relationship with its mineral wealth.

“These minerals are finite,” Buah said.

“But the capabilities we build, the industries we establish, the partnerships we forge — those can be infinite.”