Gold Jumps Above US$4,850 as Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz

Gold prices surged above USD 4,850 an ounce on Friday and are on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz open to all commercial shipping during an ongoing ceasefire, sending oil prices sharply lower and easing fears of a prolonged inflationary spiral.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire. The announcement triggered an immediate reaction across markets. Spot gold gained about 1.1 percent to USD 4,843 an ounce, while gold futures advanced 1.2 percent to USD 4,865 an ounce. Oil prices slumped on the announcement, with Brent futures, the global benchmark, sliding below USD 90 a barrel.

The US Dollar erased all of its Iran war gains, falling back to where it traded on February 27, the eve of the US-Israeli airstrikes that began the conflict. US Treasury bond yields fell to 4.23 percent on ten-year debt, and market consensus for end-2026 Federal Reserve rates dropped below 3.50 percent for the first time since early March.

President Donald Trump has suggested the US war with Iran may be coming to a conclusion, saying it was very possible a permanent ceasefire could be reached. Trump flagged he would consider extending the ceasefire if Washington was close to a comprehensive agreement with Tehran, with officials reportedly discussing a three-page plan that includes the release of USD 20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran agreeing to give up its enriched uranium.

Despite the diplomatic momentum, uncertainty persists. The US military confirmed it had fully implemented a naval blockade against Iran, likely as pressure toward a peace deal. Analysts caution that the ceasefire remains conditional and the broader situation fragile.

Global equity markets also advanced sharply, with the MSCI World Index of major-economy equities recording its third weekly gain of three percent or more.

Bullion has added roughly 1 percent this week, supported by expectations that a lasting US-Iran agreement could reduce inflation risks and limit the need for further central bank tightening. The metal remains approximately 17 percent above its March low. Longer-term institutional targets remain elevated, with JPMorgan maintaining a year-end forecast of USD 6,300 per ounce and Deutsche Bank projecting USD 6,000.