Gold Hovers Near Historic US$4,000 Mark Amid Dollar Weakness

Gold prices are navigating a delicate balance between long term bullish momentum and short term profit taking pressures as the precious metal consolidates near the historic $4,000 per ounce threshold. The metal smashed through this psychological barrier earlier this week for the first time, driven by concerns over the U.S. economy and an ongoing government shutdown.

Current trading shows gold at approximately $3,985 per ounce, maintaining gains that have pushed prices up 50% year to date. This represents the precious metal’s eighth consecutive weekly gain, a remarkable streak that underscores sustained investor confidence in safe haven assets despite volatility in U.S. monetary policy.

Market analysts suggest buyers have demonstrated resilience in defending support levels near $3,946, indicating that current pullbacks remain within natural corrections inside the broader upward channel established since the third quarter. The question now centers on whether gold can break its recent peak of $4,059 or whether a temporary corrective wave will extend before the next upward leg begins.

Several interconnected factors are fueling gold’s exceptional performance this year. The ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues adding to financial uncertainty, strengthening demand for defensive assets at a time when traditional markets face pressure. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index has dropped 10% this year, with President Donald Trump upending the global trade system and threatening Federal Reserve independence, creating favorable conditions for dollar denominated commodities.

Federal Reserve officials have provided additional support through their dovish tone on monetary policy. Comments from John Williams, President of the New York Federal Reserve, favoring additional rate cuts this year, combined with Mary Daly’s remarks from the San Francisco Fed about a risk management approach to policy, clearly signal the tightening phase nearing its end. This implies U.S. real yields will likely decline further, traditionally a tailwind for non yielding assets like gold.

These monetary policy signals gain heightened importance as markets await the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations data, a key gauge for future policy direction. Weaker than expected data could strengthen bets on faster rate cuts, boosting gold’s position against the dollar. Conversely, stronger data might trigger a temporary price pullback, though analysts expect any decline would be limited given the broader safe haven environment.

Geopolitical tensions continue providing support on multiple fronts. Despite the relatively positive impact of a ceasefire agreement in the Middle East, escalating Russian strikes on Kyiv and White House statements pushing for an end to the Ukraine war serve as reminders of global instability. In such conditions, investors typically rebuild positions in volatility resistant assets, with gold consistently topping that list.

The surge has surprised many market watchers, with $4,000 an ounce seeming far fetched at the start of the year when gold entered 2025 near $2,800 an ounce. The approximately 50% rally demonstrates how quickly market dynamics can shift when multiple supportive factors align, from central bank policies to geopolitical uncertainties to currency movements.

Technical indicators suggest gold’s price action remains confined within a narrow range just below $4,000, reflecting the tug of war between bullish momentum and corrective caution. However, the Relative Strength Index remains far from overbought territory, leaving room for another attempt to break the psychological barrier, particularly if upcoming U.S. data disappoints or if the dollar continues weakening.

The absence of heavy selling pressure suggests traders increasingly believe downside potential is limited. The metal continues benefiting from a mix of supportive forces: a slowing U.S. economy, rising rate cut expectations, political gridlock in Washington over the budget, and persistent geopolitical tensions. This combination makes any short term correction appear more like a buying opportunity than the start of a trend reversal.

Short term risks remain if the Fed unexpectedly shifts to a more hawkish tone or if inflation data comes in significantly stronger, prompting markets to reassess rate cut expectations. However, such a scenario seems unlikely given ongoing signs of economic slowdown and growing concerns within the Fed about a potential recession.

As long as gold holds above the $3,920 to $3,940 range, buyers are likely to maintain control, supported by lower bond yields and rising expectations of monetary easing. A clear breakout above $4,000 could quickly lead to a retest of the previous peak and potentially to new record highs if both technical and fundamental conditions align.

The precious metal faces a critical test ahead of U.S. sentiment data, but the macro environment continues favoring the yellow metal. The combination of financial and political caution, expectations of rate cuts, and a softer dollar reinforces the view that gold has not lost its appeal as a store of value during uncertain times.