Gold Hovers at $5,000 as Iran Tensions and Fed Loom

Gold traded at approximately USD 4,990 per ounce on Thursday morning, clinging to the psychologically significant USD 5,000 threshold as investors balanced a wall of geopolitical risk against a calendar of United States economic data releases that could redefine the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate path for the year.

The market is caught in a tug of war between headwinds from tighter exchange margins, progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, and intermittent dollar strength on one side, and ongoing central bank buying, elevated sovereign debt concerns, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty on the other. The metal, which does not generate a yield and therefore performs best when interest rates are falling or stagnant, gained approximately 2 percent on Wednesday before edging back in early Thursday trading.

Gold struck an all-time high of USD 5,595 per ounce on 29 January 2026, triggering a dramatic two-day selloff before recovering toward the USD 5,000 level. By mid-February, the metal had settled into a consolidation range of roughly USD 4,900 to USD 5,100, still approximately 65 percent above where it traded a year ago. A Reuters poll of 30 analysts and traders puts the median gold price forecast for 2026 at USD 4,746.50 per troy ounce, the highest annual consensus in the history of that survey going back to 2012.

Gold was valued at USD 4,957 per ounce at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, 18 February, representing a USD 61 gain from the prior day and a USD 2,024 advance compared to the same point a year earlier.

Thursday’s market attention centres on the release of US initial jobless claims data, followed on Friday by fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings for manufacturing and services. Markets have priced in a higher probability of three Fed rate cuts in 2026, up from two just a week ago, after retail sales fell short of forecasts and other soft indicators signalled cooling consumer demand.

Central bank demand remains a structural pillar under gold’s price. China’s People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has extended its gold buying programme for 15 consecutive months through January, and the metal now accounts for 8 percent of China’s foreign exchange reserves, up from 5.5 percent a year ago.

The potential for US military strikes on Iran, reported by multiple outlets on Thursday, continued to push safe-haven demand higher. Gold historically benefits from conflict risk as investors seek assets outside the financial system that cannot be devalued by central bank decisions or counterparty exposure. Deutsche Bank analysts wrote following January’s sharp correction that gold’s thematic drivers remain positive and that investors’ rationale for gold allocations had not changed.

Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, stands to benefit materially from the sustained price environment. The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which oversees domestic gold purchasing and exports, has been expanding its role in capturing a larger share of artisanal and small-scale mining output for state coffers. At current price levels, the fiscal value of each tonne of gold exported is at its highest point in Ghanaian history.