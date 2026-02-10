Gold Holds Near US$5,000 as Markets Await US Jobs Data

Gold prices traded around $5,030 per ounce on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, maintaining recent gains as investors awaited critical United States economic data that could shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.

The spot gold price was trading at $5,030.9 per ounce as of midday, down $27.5 per ounce from the previous session. Despite the minor retreat, bullion remained near the highest level in over a week, supported by a weaker US dollar and ongoing safe haven demand.

Investors are focusing on the nonfarm payrolls report due Wednesday and inflation figures scheduled for Friday, both seen as critical indicators for the direction of interest rates this year. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday that Americans could see smaller job growth numbers in the coming months due to lower population figures and higher productivity.

Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 70,000 jobs in January, a Reuters survey of economists showed, after rising by 50,000 in December. Slower employment growth could reinforce expectations of easier monetary policy, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stating last Friday that it may be necessary to cut rates once or twice to support the labor market. Markets are currently pricing in at least two rate cuts for 2026.

Official sector demand for gold continues to underpin the market. China’s central bank extended its gold buying spree for a fifteenth month in January, with the country’s gold holdings rising to 74.19 million fine troy ounces by the end of January, up from 74.15 million the previous month. Such steady demand from central banks adds a structural layer of support to global gold prices, analysts say.

Geopolitical tensions are further bolstering bullion as a safe haven asset. Relations between the United States and Iran remain tense despite reports of constructive talks last week in Oman. The United States Maritime Administration issued an advisory on Monday recommending that ships transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz stay close to the Omani side of the waterway.

The guidance followed the February 3 harassment of the US flagged tanker Stena Imperative by Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps fast boats and a drone. The meeting marked the first talks between the two countries since US bombers struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12 day war with Iran last June.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical waterway for global energy markets. About 13 million barrels per day of crude oil transited the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, accounting for nearly a third of global seaborne crude flows, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler.

Despite the minor retreat on Tuesday, market observers say the combination of looming US economic data, continued official sector buying, and geopolitical uncertainty has helped gold maintain recent gains. Traders are expected to remain attentive to upcoming economic releases and any shifts in global risk sentiment, which could influence short term price movements.