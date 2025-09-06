Gold Holds Near Record Highs as Global Bond Selloff Fuels Safe-Haven Demand

Gold consolidated near record levels on Friday, trading around $3,587 per ounce as investors weighed economic uncertainties and political risks that continue reshaping global financial markets.

The precious metal rose to $3,587 per ounce on September 5, marking a 1.13% daily gain and extending its remarkable year-to-date performance. The metal has surged more than 44% compared to the same period last year, driven by factors beyond traditional Federal Reserve policy expectations.

Recent strength in gold prices stems primarily from concerns over economic stability rather than outright expectations of aggressive rate cuts. While markets price in more than an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, analysts suggest the actual odds may be closer to 50-50 due to strong economic indicators.

The global bond market tells a different story, with widespread selloffs highlighting deeper structural concerns. Long-dated government bonds across major economies have faced significant pressure, with yields reaching levels not seen in decades.

According to market data, 30-year U.S. Treasury yields approached 5% in early September, while Japan’s 20-year bonds reached their highest levels since 1999. U.K. gilts of similar maturity jumped to levels last recorded in 1998, reflecting global investor anxiety about persistent inflation, expanding government deficits, and rising political uncertainties.

September has historically proven challenging for longer-dated bonds, with government debt over 10 years typically posting median losses of 2% as traders return from summer holidays and rebalance portfolios. This seasonal weakness has amplified the current selloff, ultimately benefiting gold’s safe-haven appeal.

The global bond rout underscores that gold’s rise reflects broader deterioration in economic outlook rather than simple Fed policy speculation. Traditional relationships between bond yields and gold demand appear disrupted by mounting systemic concerns.

Political pressures add another layer of uncertainty to monetary policy expectations. Recent developments regarding Federal Reserve governance have unsettled markets ahead of the September 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, raising questions about central bank independence during a period when institutional stability remains paramount.

The potential rate reduction would mark the first of 2025, bringing the target range from the current 4.25%-4.50% to between 4.00% and 4.25%, as policymakers navigate a complex economic landscape characterized by a softening labor market and persistent inflationary pressures.

The current market dynamic presents a paradox: historically high yields on the world’s safest government bonds are proving insufficient to suppress demand for non-yielding precious metals. This phenomenon reflects growing unease across multiple economic and political fronts.

Gold’s resilience near record highs suggests less about speculation on inevitable September rate cuts and more about mounting concerns that global markets may be entering a more volatile and unstable era. The precious metal’s performance indicates investors are positioning for potential systemic disruptions rather than simply betting on monetary policy shifts.

As markets await key economic data and the Fed’s September decision, gold’s steady performance near all-time highs reflects deeper structural anxieties about global financial stability, government fiscal positions, and political interference in monetary policy.