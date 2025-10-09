Gold Holds Near Historic US$4,000 Mark Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Gold prices traded in a narrow range near the unprecedented USD 4,000 level on Thursday, pausing after a record-breaking surge as investors balanced profit-taking against persistent economic uncertainties and cautious optimism about Middle Eastern peace prospects.

The precious metal has climbed approximately 50% this year, reaching a record close of $4,004.40 per ounce after hitting an intraday peak of $4,014.60 earlier this week. The rally represents one of gold’s most dramatic annual performances in decades, driven by a combination of currency weakness, geopolitical tensions, and shifting monetary policy expectations.

Market sentiment received a modest boost from developments in the Middle East. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan, including a ceasefire and provisions for hostage and prisoner exchanges. The agreement, confirmed by both parties and mediator Qatar, raised hopes for an end to the two-year Gaza conflict, temporarily reducing safe-haven demand that has supported gold prices throughout the crisis.

Yet the metal’s underlying bullish momentum shows little sign of fading. The ongoing US government shutdown, which began October 1, has delayed key economic data releases and heightened uncertainty about fiscal stability. Without regular employment reports, inflation data, and other critical indicators, investors face reduced visibility into the economy’s direction, conditions that historically favor gold as a store of value.

Federal Reserve policy expectations continue supporting non-yielding assets. According to Fadi Al Kurdi, founder and CEO of FFA Kings, minutes from September’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting revealed that policymakers view labour market risks as significant enough to justify further rate cuts, even while remaining cautious about persistent inflation pressures. Markets are currently pricing in quarter-point cuts at the Fed’s October 28-29 meeting and another similar reduction in December.

The interest rate outlook matters significantly for gold, which generates no yield and becomes more attractive when opportunity costs decline. Two additional 25 basis point reductions would bring rates lower while inflation concerns persist, an environment that traditionally enhances precious metals’ appeal.

Currency dynamics have amplified gold’s ascent. The US dollar index has dropped 10% alongside gold’s rally, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers while reflecting reduced confidence in US economic management. President Trump’s disruptions to global trade systems and rhetoric questioning Federal Reserve independence have contributed to dollar weakness, indirectly boosting gold demand.

Eastern European tensions continue providing a floor for safe-haven buying. While the Gaza ceasefire represents positive development, ongoing geopolitical risks ensure that institutional investors maintain significant precious metals allocations as portfolio insurance against unexpected shocks.

Some analysts see further upside potential despite already extraordinary gains. The combination of monetary accommodation, fiscal uncertainty, geopolitical risks, and currency weakness creates conditions that could sustain elevated gold prices for an extended period. Whether Thursday’s consolidation represents temporary profit-taking or the beginning of a more significant correction remains unclear.

Gold entered 2025 near $2,800 an ounce, making the journey to $4,000 remarkable by historical standards. Few commodities achieve 50% annual returns, particularly assets as large and liquid as gold markets. The speed and magnitude of the move suggest fundamental shifts in how investors view risk, value, and the stability of traditional financial systems.

What happens next depends partly on whether recent developments prove durable. A sustained Gaza ceasefire could reduce some geopolitical premium, while a government funding resolution might restore confidence in US fiscal management. Conversely, any setbacks in peace negotiations or prolonged shutdown could reignite upward momentum.

For now, gold remains near historic highs, reflecting a world where traditional certainties feel increasingly uncertain and investors seek protection in humanity’s oldest store of value.