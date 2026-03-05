Gold Holds Above US$5,100 as Iran Conflict Sustains Safe-Haven Demand

Gold is trading above $5,100 per ounce on Thursday as investors continue to seek the protection of safe-haven assets amid the ongoing US-Iran military conflict, keeping bullion elevated after a week of extraordinary volatility that briefly pushed the metal to its highest levels since its January all-time peak.

Spot gold is trading at approximately $5,154 per ounce as of March 5, 2026, recovering from a mid-week dip after prices briefly fell below $5,100 for the first time since February 19 before bouncing as markets digested the rapidly evolving Middle East situation. The metal reached an all-time high of $5,595.42 on January 29, 2026, and has established the psychologically critical $5,000 level as a firm floor throughout February and into March.

The primary driver of gold’s sustained elevation is the conflict that erupted on February 28 when US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and have since triggered retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks against American military and diplomatic installations across the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of global oil shipments pass, has seen tanker traffic fall sharply, compounding energy market anxiety and feeding the inflation concerns that make gold particularly attractive.

While a strong US dollar would typically suppress gold prices, both the dollar and gold are currently being bought simultaneously as safe-haven instruments, reflecting the extreme level of global uncertainty and the risk of a broader economic shock.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s announcement that a global 15% tariff on imported goods is expected to take effect this week has added a further layer of macroeconomic anxiety. The tariff threat amplifies supply chain uncertainty and reinforces gold’s role as a hedge against trade disruption and its downstream inflationary effects.

Markets are now pricing just a 4.4% probability of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at the March 18 meeting, with 95.6% of participants expecting rates to hold at 3.50% to 3.75%. The delayed easing timeline removes a headwind that would otherwise cap gold’s upside, as higher-for-longer rates typically strengthen the dollar and reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Thomas Winmill, portfolio manager at Midas Funds, attributed gold’s structural resilience to a fundamental shift in how sovereign buyers view dollar-denominated assets. “Dollar-denominated assets are seen as increasingly risky in view of US sanctions, denial of SWIFT privileges, asset seizures, military interventions and similar actions,” Winmill said, adding that this is driving central banks and sovereign wealth funds toward gold as a reserve diversification tool.

Gold has gained more than 100% over the past twelve months, rising from approximately $2,624 per ounce a year ago one of the strongest annual performances for the metal in modern financial history.

For Ghana, the elevated gold price environment is translating directly into higher export revenue. Ghana remains Africa’s largest gold producer, and with prices more than double their level of a year ago, the windfall is supporting the cedi, building foreign exchange reserves and easing pressure on the country’s external accounts a dynamic explicitly flagged in the Coface 2026 Africa Risk Review published the same day, which named Ghana as one of the continent’s primary beneficiaries of the surging minerals price environment.