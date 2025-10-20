Gold Holds Above US$4,250 Ahead of Inflation Data

Gold prices consolidated above the $4,250 mark on Monday as traders positioned themselves for a week packed with market-moving events, including US inflation figures and renewed trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

The precious metal steadied after Friday’s pullback, with investor appetite still anchored by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice more this year. Markets are currently pricing in a 25-basis-point reduction in October followed by another in December, a scenario that typically supports gold by lowering the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Friday’s retreat came after President Donald Trump softened his stance on Chinese tariffs, backing away from threats to impose 100% levies on Chinese goods. He reportedly called such extreme measures unsustainable and expressed optimism about upcoming talks with President Xi Jinping, a shift in tone that temporarily eased safe-haven demand for gold.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are expected to meet this week in what could mark progress after months of escalating trade tensions. According to Wael Makarem, Financial Markets Strategist Lead at Exness, any breakdown in these negotiations could quickly revive gold’s bullish momentum by increasing global risk aversion.

The prolonged US government shutdown, now stretching into another week, adds another layer of uncertainty to market conditions. While investor attention has largely focused on trade and monetary policy, the funding impasse continues to create background instability that could amplify volatility if combined with other negative catalysts.

Geopolitical risks beyond trade also kept gold supported. Middle East tensions remain elevated despite the recent ceasefire, while military activity in Eastern Europe has persisted despite international calls to freeze the conflict. These ongoing flashpoints typically maintain baseline demand for gold as a store of value during uncertain times.

Friday’s US Consumer Price Index release will be the week’s critical data point for precious metals traders. A hotter-than-expected inflation reading could force markets to recalibrate their Fed rate cut expectations, potentially pressuring gold lower. Conversely, cooler inflation would reinforce the case for aggressive monetary easing and likely push prices higher.

Gold’s current trading range suggests markets are in wait-and-see mode, with participants reluctant to make large directional bets before key information arrives. That positioning could lead to sharp moves once the CPI data and trade negotiation outcomes become clear, with price action likely to favour whichever narrative dominates by week’s end.