Gold Holds Above US$4,200 as Fed Meeting Approaches

Gold prices consolidated above $4,200 per ounce on Monday, December 8, with spot gold trading around $4,182 as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve’s critical policy meeting later this week. The precious metal has gained approximately 58 percent over the past year, reflecting sustained demand amid economic uncertainty.

Markets now price an 87 to 88 percent probability that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its December 9 to 10 meeting. If approved, the cut would lower the target range to between 3.50 and 3.75 percent, marking the third rate reduction in 2025. Lower borrowing costs typically support gold prices by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non yielding assets.

Gold reached as high as $4,259 per ounce on Friday before pulling back slightly. The metal remains near record territory, with futures contracts trading around $4,239 to $4,240. The 52 week range stretches to approximately $4,398, achieved in late October when gold hit its highest level of the year.

Recent United States economic data revealed mixed signals that reinforced expectations for monetary policy easing. Private payrolls unexpectedly dropped by 32,000 in November according to ADP, while Challenger reported 71,321 announced layoffs, bringing the year to date total close to 1.17 million. These figures suggest cooling in the labor market that may prompt the Fed to maintain its accommodative stance.

Consumer sentiment improved in early December, with the University of Michigan index increasing to 53.3 from a final reading of 51.0 in November, stronger than the expected 52.0. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data showed headline inflation rose 0.3 percent month on month and 2.8 percent year on year, while core PCE eased to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent, indicating moderating underlying price pressures.

Investors await Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, scheduled for release by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The October data represents the final major labor market update before the Fed announces its policy decision on Wednesday. The JOLTS report tracks job openings, hires and separations across the economy, providing crucial insights into labor demand and potential wage pressure.

China continues expanding its gold reserves for the 13th consecutive month, according to data released December 7. The People’s Bank of China added 30,000 troy ounces in November, bringing total holdings to approximately 74.12 million troy ounces, or about 2,305 tonnes. The sustained accumulation by one of the world’s largest gold buyers provides fundamental support for prices.

Central banks worldwide have been net purchasers of gold for the 15th straight year, underscoring the metal’s growing significance in global reserve management. Analysts suggest official sector buying has become less sensitive to nominal price levels, driven more by strategic diversification than profit considerations.

The United States Dollar Index (DXY) traded below 99, near multi month lows, providing additional tailwind for dollar denominated gold. When the greenback weakens, gold becomes less expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially increasing demand. Treasury yields showed modest recovery, with the 10 year note trading around 4.14 percent, though real yields remain relatively low by historical standards.

Silver extended its remarkable rally, hitting a record high of $59.32 per ounce on Friday. The white metal has more than doubled in value during 2025, driven by industrial demand and its classification as a critical mineral. Silver traded around $57.79 per ounce on Monday, with the gold to silver ratio sitting at approximately 72 to 1.

Technical analysts describe gold’s near term outlook as cautiously bullish. The metal maintains support above $4,200, with first resistance around $4,240 and potential upside targets near $4,381, which would represent new all time highs. A sustained break below $4,164 to $4,154 could trigger a deeper correction toward $4,114 to $4,099, viewed as a trend boundary and potential buying zone.

Market volatility could intensify around Wednesday’s Fed announcement, as traders react to both the rate decision and updated economic projections. The central bank will release its Summary of Economic Projections, including the dot plot showing individual policymakers’ interest rate forecasts. These forward guidance signals may prove more significant for gold’s trajectory than the rate decision itself.

Gold’s resilience reflects multiple supporting factors converging simultaneously. Geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns, currency diversification by central banks, and expectations for continued monetary easing all contribute to the precious metal’s appeal. Whether prices push deeper into record territory or experience a correction will depend largely on the Fed’s messaging about future policy direction and how convincingly policymakers commit to their easing cycle.