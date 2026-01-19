Gold Hits Record as Trump Greenland Tariffs Shake Markets

Gold surged to a record high of $4,690 per ounce on Monday as investors rushed to safe haven assets following President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland.

European stock markets tumbled sharply, with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling 1.3 percent during trading. France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.8 percent while Germany’s DAX declined 1.4 percent. United States (US) equity markets remained closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but S&P 500 futures fell 0.9 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 1.2 percent, signaling anticipated losses when trading resumes.

The market turmoil followed Trump’s Saturday announcement that the US would levy a 10 percent tariff starting February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands and Finland. The president said tariffs would escalate to 25 percent on June 1 unless an agreement is reached for what he termed the complete and total purchase of Greenland. The semi autonomous Danish territory lies strategically in the Arctic region.

Silver prices surged 4.4 percent amid the flight to precious metals, with both gold and silver reaching all time highs. The dollar weakened against most major currencies as investors shifted toward traditional safe havens including the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the deVere Group, warned that market positioning indicates investors believe Trump could escalate the dispute beyond rhetoric. According to Green, gold typically moves dramatically when traders anticipate concrete policy action rather than mere political theater.

European leaders issued swift condemnations and planned coordinated responses. The European Union (EU) held emergency meetings Sunday to discuss potential countermeasures, including imposing tariffs on €93 billion worth of American goods. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly requested activation of the Anti Coercion Instrument, a legal mechanism allowing the bloc to restrict US market access or impose export controls.

Eight European countries issued a joint statement Sunday declaring tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called applying tariffs on allies for pursuing collective North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) security completely wrong. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated Europe will not be blackmailed.

Trump justified the tariffs by claiming recent European military exercises in Greenland create a very dangerous situation for global safety and security. Denmark coordinated the Arctic Endurance exercise with several NATO allies to strengthen regional defenses. European officials insist the training poses no threat and responds to legitimate security needs in the High North.

The confrontation marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the US and its European allies. Trump has pursued control of Greenland since his first presidential term, citing the island’s strategic importance for missile defense systems and its mineral resources. Greenlandic and Danish authorities consistently maintain the territory is not for sale and its future belongs to Greenlanders and Danes.

Goldman Sachs economists estimate a 10 percent US tariff would reduce real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.1 to 0.2 percent across affected countries through diminished trade, with Germany facing the largest impact. The firm warned effects could intensify if confidence deteriorates or financial markets destabilize further.

Automotive and luxury goods sectors absorbed particularly heavy losses Monday, as companies heavily dependent on US exports faced uncertain prospects. Defense stocks rallied on heightened geopolitical tensions before paring gains later in the session.

European bond markets reflected rising risk premiums. The iTraxx Crossover index of junk rated credit default swaps, a key gauge of credit risk sentiment, rose as much as 8.5 basis points. German two year yields fell four basis points to 2.07 percent as investors sought government debt safety.

Some analysts speculated Trump might employ tariff threats as a negotiating tactic rather than implementing sustained measures. This pattern, occasionally referred to by market watchers as Trump Always Chickens Out, involves threatening drastic action before moderating positions during negotiations.

Laurent Douillet, senior equity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, warned a Greenland driven escalation in the US Europe trade war could erase most European earnings growth in 2026. He projected the dispute might trigger a mid single digit correction in stock valuations.

The conflict arrives as European equity markets had recently outperformed American peers, with investors favoring sectors including defense, mining and semiconductor equipment. The European benchmark had reached its most overbought level in 26 years before Monday’s selloff.

European capitals now face difficult decisions about balancing diplomatic engagement with defending economic sovereignty. Officials aim to avoid both appearing weak under coercion and triggering an uncontrollable escalation that damages transatlantic cooperation. Meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week could provide crucial opportunities for de escalation, with Trump scheduled to address the gathering Wednesday.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on whether Trump can use emergency powers granted in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. If that authority proves unavailable, alternative legal mechanisms tend to be more limited in scope and duration, potentially constraining tariffs as a tool for forcing geopolitical concessions.

Market analysts cautioned that prolonged uncertainty over trade policy could weaken both American and European economies while undermining business confidence and investment decisions. The possibility of retaliatory cycles between traditional allies represents a departure from typical trade disputes, combining territorial ambitions with economic pressure in ways markets find particularly difficult to price.