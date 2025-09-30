Gold Hits Record Above US$3,860 as U.S. Shutdown Deadline Looms

Gold prices surged to a fresh all-time high above $3,860 per ounce on Tuesday, driven by safe-haven demand as U.S. lawmakers remained deadlocked over funding just hours before a midnight deadline that could trigger a government shutdown.

Spot gold rose to $3,835.92 per ounce on September 30, 2025, up 0.07% from the previous day. The precious metal touched $3,871.28 during intraday trading before settling back, extending its remarkable rally that has captivated investors throughout September.

Over the past month, gold’s price has risen 10.33%, and is up 44.19% compared to the same time last year. The September gain represents the metal’s strongest monthly performance since 2011, cementing 2025 as an exceptional year for gold investors.

Democrats and Republicans have been unable to resolve an impasse over federal health care spending, with the government set to shut down at the end of the day Tuesday barring a last-minute breakthrough. President Donald Trump met with top congressional leaders from both parties on Monday, just ahead of the September 30 deadline to fund the government and avoid a shutdown, but talks ended without agreement.

If a shutdown occurs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) would suspend all operations, including data collection activities for BLS surveys, website updates and economic reports. That would delay the release of the September jobs report, leaving markets without crucial employment data at a critical moment.

Funding for federal agencies expires on September 30, meaning broad swaths of the federal government—from national parks to small business loans to taxpayer services—are set to go offline this week until lawmakers reach an agreement.

The political turmoil in Washington has amplified gold’s appeal as investors seek safety amid uncertainty. The metal’s surge comes as new U.S. tariffs on heavy trucks, patented medicines and other goods are scheduled to take effect Wednesday, adding another layer of economic complexity.

Recent economic indicators have also bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates at its remaining meetings this year. Lower rates typically benefit gold because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion.

Gold sailed past $3,500 per ounce to a record high earlier in September, as a weaker dollar and mounting expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut boosted the precious metal’s appeal. The rally has continued unabated throughout the month.

Gold has gained more than 16% this quarter, propelled by weaker bond yields, a softer dollar, and mounting concerns over economic and political risks. The combination has proved irresistible for investors seeking protection from volatility.

J.P. Morgan Research expects gold prices to average $3,675 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2025 and climb toward $4,000 by mid-2026, with central bank and investor demand for gold set to remain strong, averaging around 710 tonnes per quarter this year.

The trajectory suggests investors believe the factors driving gold higher—geopolitical uncertainty, monetary policy shifts, and currency weakness—will persist well into 2026. Central banks have been particularly aggressive buyers, adding to reserves as they diversify away from dollar-denominated assets.

For now, though, immediate attention remains fixed on Washington. Whether Congress can avert a shutdown before midnight will likely determine whether gold extends its record-breaking run or pauses to consolidate recent gains. Either way, 2025 has already established itself as one of the strongest years in gold’s history.