Gold Hits March Low as Rate Bets Outweigh Geopolitical Lift

Gold dropped to the low $4,300s on Monday, its weakest since March, as bets on tighter US monetary policy outweighed the traditional lift from Middle East tensions.

The latest leg down builds on a sharp selloff that began Friday, when the US Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the American economy added 172,000 jobs in May. That figure was more than double the 85,000 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast and hardened the market view that the Federal Open Market Committee has no reason to cut rates any time soon and may yet raise them. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%.

In response, the US Dollar Index climbed on Friday as traders moved toward a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, while Treasury yields soared as investors dumped bonds. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.5% as investors priced in the possibility that the Federal Reserve could maintain restrictive monetary policy for longer than previously expected. According to the FedWatch Tool, markets were pricing in nearly a 42% probability of a Fed rate hike by December 2026.

What makes Monday’s session particularly telling is the source of pressure. Israeli strikes on Lebanon and fresh blasts in Iranian cities pushed Brent crude above $96 a barrel, events that would ordinarily draw money into gold. Instead, traders are reading the conflict through an inflation lens: higher oil inflates production and transport costs, which could give the Federal Reserve under Trump appointee Kevin Warsh further grounds to extend tight monetary policy. The usual geopolitical case for gold is being turned against it.

Gold futures opened at $4,354 on Monday and fell to $4,322.80 by early morning in New York. Over the past four weeks, gold has lost around 6.8%, though in the last 12 months it remains 32% higher. That longer run of gains included a run toward $5,000 an ounce in January 2026, making the current level a significant retreat from peak territory even if the annual picture still looks strong.

This week will test whether the slide deepens or stabilises. The Consumer Price Index is due Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday, and markets will watch both to judge how much higher oil has bled into consumer prices ahead of a Fed meeting next week. A strong inflation reading would reinforce the rate-hike case and add more pressure on gold. A softer reading would give investors room to reassess.

Longer-term forecasts remain firmly bullish. JP Morgan is targeting $6,300 per ounce by year-end, a view Deutsche Bank and UBS broadly share with targets of $6,000 and $6,200 respectively. Those outlooks rest on a structural case for hard assets that one jobs report does not erase. For now, however, payroll numbers and Fed watchers have more influence over gold’s daily direction than anything happening in the Strait of Hormuz.