Gold Fields Takes Cancer Fight to Ghana’s Poorest Mining Communities

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has carried its annual childhood cancer awareness drive to Mehuntem Mile 10, one of the most deprived communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, pairing health education with on-the-spot registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to close the gap between awareness and access to care.

The outreach, held under the theme “Demonstrating Impact: From Challenge to Change,” formed part of activities marking this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), observed globally every February 15. The foundation partnered with the Municipal Health Directorate and the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly (PHMA) to deliver the programme.

Dr. Magdalene Bakari, Lead Specialist for Health Services at Gold Fields Ghana, said Mehuntem was selected because of its high poverty levels, large proportion of young children, and elevated fertility rate, factors that make early cancer detection both urgent and chronically underfunded. “We are not just teaching them; we are also registering them on the NHIS so they can seek care when they need it. It is about bringing the message and also providing the means to act on it,” she said.

The timing matters. Ghana enrolled in the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines in late 2025, a World Health Organization initiative that is supplying free essential cancer drugs to children from poor families through nine participating health institutions. Yet access to that programme still depends on patients reaching a facility, something NHIS coverage is meant to facilitate. Approximately 1,500 children develop cancer in Ghana every year, and fewer than half receive a proper diagnosis. While around 80 percent of these cases are curable, only 20 to 30 percent receive treatment because of the high costs involved.

Executive Secretary of the foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu, said that since 2004, GFGF has invested more than US$4.8 million in health interventions across its 21 host communities, covering adolescent reproductive health, quarterly medical outreaches, and the construction of medical support facilities. The foundation has previously staged similar outreaches in Subri, Pepesa, and Huniso.

Dr. Bakari stressed that survival outcomes for affected children improve significantly when families identify warning signs early and act promptly. “Childhood cancers occur in our young ones, and they are the future of the nation. We want people to identify the signs and symptoms early and seek treatment early, so that outcomes will improve for our children,” she said.