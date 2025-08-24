Gold Fields Study Could Unlock Damang Mine Future Amid Ownership Transfer

Gold Fields expects to complete a critical feasibility study by December that will determine whether its Damang Mine can sustain extended operations as the company prepares to transfer ownership to Ghana’s government.

The study will assess investment requirements needed to unlock remaining value from the mine, which has faced an uncertain future within Gold Fields’ Ghanaian portfolio. Results will shape the asset’s prospects as it transitions to state ownership over the next nine months.

Damang has endured a turbulent period regarding its operational future. The mining company initially appeared reluctant to extend the mine’s lease when it approached expiration, with Gold Fields considering a complete exit from the smaller operation.

When the company eventually applied for lease renewal within required deadlines, Ghana’s government initially withheld approval. The resulting standoff created tensions between both parties before resolution through a temporary 12-month extension agreement.

Under current arrangements, Gold Fields is financing the feasibility study while preparing for Damang’s structured handover to government control. The company has committed to transferring the asset to state ownership rather than pursuing a commercial sale, regardless of the study’s conclusions.

This approach aligns with Ghana’s policy objectives of expanding local participation in mineral resource ownership and management. Should the transition proceed successfully, Damang could become the country’s first large-scale mine operated by a non-governmental Ghanaian entity.

The potential ownership change occurs as Gold Fields concentrates resources on its flagship Tarkwa Mine. The company plans to secure lease renewal for Tarkwa, inject substantial capital, and extend operations for three decades.

Tarkwa represents Gold Fields’ primary Ghanaian asset and is projected to contribute approximately 20% of the company’s global production capacity in coming years. This strategic focus reflects the mine’s superior economics compared to smaller operations like Damang.

Gold Fields’ recent financial performance underscores its ability to support strategic transitions while maintaining strong profitability. The company reported net profit of US$1.03 billion for the first half of 2025, compared with US$389 million during the same period last year.

Free cash flow surged to US$952 million, representing a dramatic turnaround from the US$58 million outflow recorded in the first half of 2024. Normalised earnings increased 181% year-on-year to US$998 million, demonstrating the company’s operational improvements.

Reflecting this strong performance, Gold Fields declared an interim dividend of 700 South African cents per share. The payout more than doubles last year’s dividend and represents 34% of normalised earnings, consistent with the company’s dividend policy.

“Our stronger operational and financial performance has enabled us to reward shareholders while continuing to invest in future growth,” explained CEO Mike Fraser. He highlighted supportive gold prices and the company’s expanding Salares Norte operation as factors positioning Gold Fields for sustained cash generation.

The December feasibility study deadline will provide clarity on Damang’s viability under extended operations. Results could influence how Ghana approaches future mining asset transitions and local ownership initiatives within the sector.