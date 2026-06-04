Gold Fields Presses Case for Tarkwa Lease Renewal

Gold Fields says it has built a compelling case to renew its Tarkwa mine lease, arguing at a mining expo in Accra that investor confidence hinges on the outcome.

Vice President for Gold Fields, Michael Edem Akafia, told WAMPEX 2026 that the South African miner’s long term investments, compliance and contribution to development set it apart for renewal. He said the company had “put together a compelling case for an extension.”

Akafia, who is also a lawyer, leaned on security of tenure, the assurance that compliant leaseholders may keep operating. He cited section 44.3 of the Minerals and Mining Act, which he said obliges the minister to extend a lease where the holder has met its material conditions, with only limited grounds for refusal.

He said Gold Fields had spent billions in recent years, including on costly drilling, to extend the life of the mine, and argued that such investment must count in the renewal process. Tarkwa produced about 427,000 ounces of gold in 2025.

The government has committed to renewing the lease but ruled out an automatic extension. Minerals Commission chief executive Isaac Andrews Tandoh said Gold Fields must first present its plans to a technical committee and then at ministerial level, and that it would not be business as usual.

The stakes are sharpened by precedent. In April 2025, the government refused to renew Gold Fields’ lease for the nearby Damang mine and took operational control of the asset. The Tarkwa lease expires in 2027.

Akafia warned that weak tenure could attract short term operators who mine high grade ore quickly and leave, rather than firms that invest for decades. He said mining was capital intensive and that Ghana’s low domestic capital formation, around 10 percent, meant the country still needed foreign investors to fund large projects.

Critics, including some civil society groups and host communities, argue Ghana should retain more value from its minerals and that Tarkwa’s benefits have not been shared widely. Gold Fields maintains its record justifies an extension.