Gold Fields Pledges US$1 Billion to Keep Tarkwa Mine

Gold Fields has pledged more than $1 billion in fresh investment to extend its Tarkwa mine as it presses to renew a lease that Ghana has said will not be automatic.

The South African miner plans to inject the capital over the next three to four years to prolong the life of Tarkwa, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest open pit gold operations. Jongisa Magagula, its Executive Vice President for External Affairs and Investor Relations, announced the plan at the 12th Ishmael Yamson and Associates Business Roundtable in Accra.

Gold Fields wants the lease, which expires in 2027, renewed for another 20 years. It says the new money builds on about $5 billion invested over three decades, and that more than 70 percent of the revenues it earns in Ghana stay in the country. The mine produced about 427,000 ounces of gold in 2025.

The company framed the spending as shared value. It pointed to local procurement of 8.8 billion Ghana cedis in 2025 and to the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, which it says has put about $110 million into projects including 52 schools, 116 boreholes and a 33 kilometre Tarkwa to Damang road. “The value of these investments is not measured only in financial terms,” Magagula said.

Magagula tied the plan to the government’s Reset Agenda and its drive to attract long term Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into critical sectors of the economy.

The pledge lands as Ghana hardens its stance on mining concessions. The Minerals Commission has said any extension will follow a full review covering local value creation, technology transfer and community development, after authorities recently declined to renew Gold Fields’ lease at the Damang mine. Public debate has sharpened too, with some Ghanaians arguing local firms should own and run Tarkwa, and others urging against renewal amid recent tensions with South Africa.