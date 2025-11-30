Gold Fields Ghana Foundation Sweeps SSI Awards

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation dominated the 2025 Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards over the weekend, claiming seven major honours including the top prize as Foundation or Company of the Year.

The Foundation secured the ultimate accolade that recognizes organizations whose investments have significantly transformed lives and advanced sustainable development across Ghana. The sweep underscored the breadth and depth of Gold Fields’ community engagement, spanning education, health infrastructure, water provision, and sports development.

Executive Secretary Abdel Razak Yakubu received personal recognition as Sustainability Professional of the Year, honouring his leadership in shaping the foundation’s social investment strategy. The award reflects Yakubu’s role in driving programmes that have touched thousands of lives across Ghana’s Western Region since he assumed the position in January 2023.

The Foundation has invested over 104.3 million US dollars in development projects and programmes from 2004 to 2024. Its funding model ties directly to mine production, with one US dollar donated for every ounce of gold produced plus 1.5 percent of profits before tax from the Tarkwa and Damang mines.

The Tarkwa and Abosso (TNA) Stadium Project earned the Best Company in Supporting Sports Development award. The facility represents a significant infrastructure investment in host communities, providing a modern venue for athletic activities and community gatherings. Gold Fields’ Group Legacy Programme in Health secured Best Company in Supporting Health Facilities, acknowledging the foundation’s commitment to improving healthcare access in mining regions.

Small town water systems constructed in Badukrom, Huniso, Akoon, and Fiaseman Senior High School brought the Best Company in Clean Water Provision category to the foundation. These projects address critical infrastructure gaps in communities where reliable water access remains a challenge. The installations provide thousands of residents with consistent access to potable water, reducing reliance on unsafe sources.

Medical outreach programmes conducted regularly in host communities earned the Best Health Awareness Programme honour. These initiatives bring preventive care, health screening, and medical education directly to residents who might otherwise lack access to such services. The programmes complement the foundation’s permanent health infrastructure investments.

The scholarship scheme, initiated in 2005, has provided financial support to 2,448 students from host communities pursuing university degrees and tertiary programmes. This effort secured the Best Company in Supporting Education award. Until 2019, the programme covered vocational training and senior high school education, but has since focused on tertiary education following Ghana’s Free Senior High School policy implementation.

Yakubu’s recognition as Sustainability Professional of the Year caps a career built on community development work. He was appointed as the first Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation in January 2023, taking responsibility for the foundation’s operations after designing the blueprint for its structural independence during company restructuring in late 2022.

The SSI Awards represent Ghana’s most prominent platform for recognizing excellence in Sustainability, Environmental Social Governance (ESG), and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). A panel of industry experts judges entries across multiple categories, with winners gaining significant visibility and recognition beyond their immediate sectors.

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, established in 2004, became the first foundation set up by a mining company in Ghana. The organization operates with a seven member Board of Trustees comprising mine general managers, the Ghana Chamber of Mines chief executive, a Gold Fields board representative, parliamentarians from host constituencies, and the Executive Vice President who chairs the board.

The foundation focuses on five core areas: education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, and infrastructure. Beyond the award winning initiatives, it maintains programmes including teacher salary supplements at model schools, best teacher awards, cleanest community competitions, road construction and rehabilitation, and graduate trainee programmes designed to build talent pipelines for Ghana’s mining industry.

The multiple awards position Gold Fields Ghana Foundation as a benchmark for corporate social investment in Ghana’s extractive sector. The recognition validates an approach that seeks to ensure mining operations deliver lasting benefits to host communities through systematic, sustained development interventions rather than one time charitable gestures.