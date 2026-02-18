Gold Fields Crosses US$109 Million Mark, Reshaping Western Region Communities

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has surpassed 109.92 million US dollars in cumulative community investment since its founding in 2004, cementing its position as the longest-running and most capitalised mining foundation in Ghana after two decades of sustained social and economic programming across more than 19 host communities in the Western Region.

The Foundation has invested over 104.3 million US dollars in development projects and programmes from 2004 to 2024, with additional disbursements since then pushing the total to nearly 110 million US dollars, covering infrastructure, education, enterprise development, health, skills training, conservation and arts.

Infrastructure absorbed the largest share of the investment at 74.91 million US dollars, funding roads, water systems, classroom blocks and health facilities. The Tarkwa-Damang road stands as the Foundation’s most visible legacy, a tarred arterial route that transformed travel times and unlocked economic activity across the mining corridor. The Tarkwa and Abosso Park, described by Foundation officials as without parallel among sub-Saharan Africa mining foundations, and the refurbished Tarkwa and Abosso (T&A) Stadium, which seats 10,400 people, rank as the other transformative physical assets.

The Foundation’s scholarship scheme, initiated in 2005, has provided bursaries to 2,448 students from host communities. The graduate trainee programme, launched in 2018, builds a talent pipeline for Gold Fields and the broader Ghanaian mining industry. Education spending has totalled 10.80 million US dollars over the period.

Enterprise development programmes, targeting local businesses and smallholder farmers, received 7.29 million US dollars, while health investments reached 5.06 million US dollars and skills training absorbed 4.88 million US dollars. Conservation and environmental programmes received 2.57 million US dollars, a figure that reflects the Foundation’s mandate to pair resource extraction with environmental stewardship.

Funding flows through a fixed formula: the Tarkwa and Damang mines each contribute 1 US dollar for every ounce of gold produced, plus 1.5 percent of pre-tax profits, ensuring that community investment rises and falls with mine output and directly ties community development fortunes to mine performance.

The Foundation’s most recent project handover covered a renovated maternity block at the Abosso Health Centre, a community centre at Bompieso, doctors and nurses’ accommodation at Huni Valley and 1.7 kilometres of tarred town roads in Damang. All four projects were executed by local contractors within the Foundation’s catchment area.

Gold Fields West Africa Executive Vice President Joshua Mortoti described the 100 million US dollar threshold, crossed in January 2024, as testimony to a deliberate, long-term social compact rather than compliance spending. The Foundation is now implementing a Legacy Programme, shaped by a 2023 baseline needs assessment of the Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities, which identified expanded access to quality healthcare as the priority investment for the next phase of community development.