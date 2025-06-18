Gold Fields Boosts Tarkwa’s Anti-Pollution Drive with GH¢230k Waste Containers

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly has enhanced its environmental protection efforts with 10 new skip containers donated by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

The GH¢230,000 infrastructure donation supports this year’s World Environment Day theme of combating plastic pollution in the mining region.

Gold Fields Tarkwa Mine Manager Kwame Apau emphasized the urgency of addressing plastic waste, citing UN projections that oceans could contain more plastics than fish by 2050. The company has implemented measures including single-use plastic bans and waste segregation systems, with plans to expand recycling initiatives to host communities. Municipal Chief Executive Ebenezer Cobbinah welcomed the donation while urging residents to participate in monthly clean-up exercises to maintain the initiative’s impact.

Environmental analysts note the partnership sets a benchmark for corporate-municipal collaboration on sustainability in Ghana’s mining regions. The project aligns with global Sustainable Development Goals while addressing local concerns about plastic pollution’s effects on public health and ecosystems.