Gold Falls to Two-Month Low on Iran Hopes

Gold slid to its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday, dropping approximately 2% to around $4,400 an ounce as growing optimism over a potential United States-Iran agreement cooled safe-haven demand, while leading analysts insist the metal’s long-term structural case remains unbroken.

The decline came as developments in the Middle East kept traders focused, with growing hopes that the US and Iran could soon reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even as mixed signals from both Washington and Tehran persisted alongside fresh strikes earlier in the week.

The move extends a broader retreat from the verified record high of $5,602 an ounce gold reached on January 28, placing the precious metal roughly 21% below its all-time peak. The pullback mirrors a simultaneous collapse in crude oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate sliding more than 5% on the same diplomacy-driven sentiment shift.

For Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, the numbers carry immediate economic weight. Gold remains the country’s biggest export earner, and the current price level still represents a significant premium over historical averages. The question for Ghanaian miners and policymakers is whether this retreat signals a temporary geopolitical trade unwinding or the start of something more sustained.

Max Baecker, president of American Hartford Gold (AHG), the United States’ largest precious metals retailer, argues the pullback does not undermine the longer-term thesis. He points to four structural forces that have not changed: record sovereign debt levels worldwide, persistent inflation that refuses to fully normalize, sustained central bank gold purchases, and accelerating geopolitical fragmentation reshaping global reserve strategies.

“Do not let one rough week distract from the bigger picture,” Baecker said.

On central bank demand specifically, the data supports his position. Official buyers purchased 863 tonnes of gold in 2025, down from the prior year but still well above historical norms. Emerging market central banks are leading the diversification away from dollar-denominated reserves, a trend Baecker sees deepening rather than reversing as global financial fragmentation widens.

The oil-gold relationship is central to reading the next directional move. Falling oil prices ease short-term inflation concerns, which could give the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) more room to consider rate reductions. Lower real interest rates historically strengthen the case for holding gold. That dynamic means Wednesday’s concurrent selloff in both commodities could, if Iran-related diplomacy holds, eventually position gold for a recovery as markets price in easier monetary conditions ahead.

The risks run in both directions. Iran-linked optimism has reset commodity prices sharply before, only for fresh military escalation to reverse those moves within days. US strikes on Iranian targets earlier this week underlined how fragile the current diplomatic environment remains. Baecker frames the central question as whether oil represents a temporary spike or a lasting supply shock. That answer will determine inflation expectations, Fed language, and the next sustained leg for gold.

Gold prices remain nearly 15% below levels seen at the start of the Iran conflict, as concerns over an energy-driven inflation shock had strengthened expectations that major central banks might keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

For Ghana, a sustained gold price recovery toward record levels would significantly improve the country’s export revenue outlook and strengthen the fiscal position heading into the second half of 2026, at a moment when the economy continues to manage its recovery path.