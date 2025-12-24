Gold Extends Rally to Historic Highs as Safe Haven Demand Surges

Gold rose to $4,489.49 per troy ounce on December 24, 2025, up 0.11 per cent from the previous day. Over the past month, gold’s price has risen 8.68 per cent, and is up 70.51 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The precious metal briefly rose past $4,500 per ounce on Wednesday, with spot gold climbing as much as 1.2 per cent to a fresh record just below $4,500 an ounce, positioning itself for one of the strongest annual gains in decades.

The US economy continues to show signs of strength, with GDP growth in the third quarter expanding at a faster pace than in the prior period. At the same time, labor market data indicates that job creation is continuing but gradually moderating. Markets are still pricing in two rate cuts in 2026 as inflation cools and employment conditions soften, even as policymakers remain divided. The combination of solid economic growth with moderating employment has kept gold firmly in focus as a preferred safe haven asset.

Global tensions have added to gold’s momentum. In Venezuela, the US has blockaded oil tankers as it intensifies pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro, heightening geopolitical uncertainty and lifting safe haven demand across commodity markets. Other geopolitical risks, including Ukraine’s attack on a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean, have also pushed investors toward gold. This backdrop has encouraged investors to turn toward gold as a store of value.

Gold is now up around 70 per cent this year and is on track for its strongest annual gain since 1979, supported by sustained central bank buying and steady inflows into gold backed funds. Demand for the precious metal from monetary authorities like the National Bank of Poland has risen in recent months, according to the World Gold Council, a trade association for the gold industry. Central bank purchases and steady inflows into gold backed funds have further supported prices.

The surge in gold prices has coincided with a depreciation in the value of the US dollar. Its value against other currencies plunged about 11 per cent over the first half of 2025, the biggest decline in more than 50 years, according to a Morgan Stanley report in August. The decline in the US dollar’s value reflects a shift away from global dependence on the dollar as a global reserve currency, as investors take note of changes in US economic policy.

Wednesday’s session also saw gold’s 50th record breaking session this year, reflecting strong demand amid continued uncertainty. The metal’s year to date gain of approximately 70 per cent underscores its resilience as a store of value in turbulent times. As markets continue to track economic signals and global developments, gold’s climb shows no signs of slowing, marking a historic year for the precious metal.