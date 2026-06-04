Gold Edges Higher Amid Rate and War Tensions

Gold edged higher on Thursday, trading near 4,470 dollars an ounce, as safe haven buying from Middle East tensions offset bets that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates high.

The metal rose about 0.74 percent on the day but has slipped close to 2 percent over the past month, even as it holds onto a gain of roughly a third over the year. It has been moving in a choppy, range bound pattern.

Safe haven demand has been underpinned by the conflict in the Middle East. The United States has launched fresh strikes on Iran, while Iranian missiles and drones have hit a Kuwaiti airport and US military bases in Gulf countries, keeping risk sentiment fragile.

On the other side, firm US data has fed expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold rates high, or even raise them, capping gold’s gains. Job openings rose in April to their highest in nearly two years, and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack has signalled that further increases cannot be ruled out if inflation stays elevated.

Investors are now awaiting Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for fresh clues on the labour market and the direction of policy. Stronger employment readings tend to weigh on gold by lifting the dollar and rate expectations.

Concerns over energy supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, have reinforced inflation worries that complicate the Fed’s task. Gold, which pays no yield, tends to soften when rates stay high but attracts buyers in uncertain times, leaving it boxed into a narrow range.