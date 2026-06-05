Gold Dips as Higher Rate Fears Outweigh War Risk

Gold slipped on Friday, heading for a weekly loss, as fears that energy driven inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer outweighed safe haven demand from the Middle East war.

The metal fell to around $4,462 an ounce, down about 0.3 percent on the day, and was on track to lose more than 2 percent for the week, according to market data. Even after the recent weakness, gold is up roughly 35 percent over the past year, though it has shed close to 5 percent in the past month.

The pullback reflects an unusual dynamic. While the US Iran war would normally lift gold as a safe haven, the conflict has kept oil prices high, fuelling inflation fears that have pushed traders to price in higher for longer interest rates. Rising real yields and a firmer dollar are gold’s main headwinds.

President Donald Trump has signalled that peace talks are nearing a critical stage and has been reluctant to escalate into a full scale conflict. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pushed back, saying there has been no meaningful progress, underlining how fragile the diplomatic signals remain.

Adding to the uncertainty, Iran backed Hezbollah rejected a US mediated ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The conflict has also kept energy markets on edge amid fears of disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, reinforcing the inflation risks weighing on rate expectations.

The swings matter for Ghana, Africa’s leading gold producer, where elevated bullion prices have lifted export earnings and helped rebuild foreign reserves during the country’s economic recovery.