Gold Climbs to Nearly Tenth of Ghana’s Economy

Gold contributed 9.98 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product in 2025, up from 7.97 percent, making it the largest economic activity, the Chamber of Mines reported at its annual meeting.

The milestone reframes a familiar debate. An industry now carrying close to a tenth of national output is fighting government over a fiscal regime its leaders say ranks among the world’s harshest, and the outcome will decide whether this year’s record production can be repeated.

Outgoing Chamber president Michael Edem Akafia disclosed the gross domestic product (GDP) figures at the 98th annual general meeting in Accra, held on June 5, where he also reported total mining revenue of GH¢24.22 billion in 2025, up 10.61 percent from GH¢21.90 billion. He projected 2026 output of between 3.2 million and 3.4 million ounces from large scale mines and between 2.9 million and 3.5 million ounces from small scale operations, a combined range that could match or exceed last year’s record. He tied that outlook to policy certainty, lease renewals and better governance of small scale mining.

Mr Akafia closed his two year tenure with a warning for his successor, Frederick Attakumah, urging the new leadership to press for a full review of the mining fiscal regime. He argued the revised royalty structure could push Ghana’s effective tax burden on mining to between 54 and 58 percent, among the highest in the world, with consequences for exploration and future investment. The meeting formally handed the Chamber presidency from Mr Akafia to Ing. Frederick Attakumah.

The production record behind the GDP gain rests on an extraordinary shift. National gold output rose 23.41 percent to 5.94 million ounces in 2025, with small scale miners producing 3.11 million ounces, 52.4 percent of the total, overtaking large scale producers for the first time in over a century, helped by reforms including the creation of the Ghana Gold Board. Large scale output slipped 2.98 percent to 2.83 million ounces, with most operations producing less, apart from Asanko and AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine.

Employment followed the money. Chamber member companies grew their direct workforce 21.52 percent to 13,819 in 2025, supporting an estimated 207,285 indirect and induced jobs.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah pledged a competitive investment climate and confirmed the revised Minerals and Mining Act and National Mining Policy are before Cabinet en route to Parliament. On local content, he promised Ghanaians would hold commanding positions in the mining economy and warned that anyone undermining that agenda would be “dealt with ruthlessly.”

The first test of the new Chamber president arrives quickly: the fiscal review his predecessor demanded, and a royalty structure the industry wants softened before 2026 investment decisions lock in.