Gold Climbs Past Record US$5,300 Mark Amid Currency Weakness

Gold prices extended their historic rally on Wednesday, surging past $5,300 per ounce as a weakening United States dollar and rising geopolitical tensions drove investors toward safe haven assets. The precious metal climbed over 2% to nearly $5,300 per ounce, building on gains that have seen bullion rise more than 25% since early 2025.

The dollar weakness intensified after President Donald Trump told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday that he thought the dollar’s value was “great”, comments traders interpreted as tolerance for the currency’s decline to four year lows. The dollar index has dropped nearly 2.5% in January after tumbling more than 9% in 2025, weakening against all major counterparts and fueling demand for alternative stores of value.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday in a decision that met market expectations. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept its key interest rate in a range between 3.5% and 3.75%, halting three consecutive quarter point reductions. Two Federal Open Market Committee officials, governors Stephen Miran and Chris Waller, dissented and voted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, keeping hopes alive for further monetary easing later this year.

In its policy statement, the Fed cited “solid pace” of economic activity and noted that inflation “remains somewhat elevated”. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged improved growth prospects but maintained a cautious stance on future rate cuts, telling reporters the central bank is well positioned to assess incoming data on a meeting by meeting basis.

Geopolitical concerns have added another layer of support for gold prices as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying warships have arrived in the Middle East, bringing thousands of additional service members to the region. Trump said on Friday that “we have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use them”, referring to possible military action against Iran following its crackdown on protesters.

Goldman Sachs recently lifted its December 2026 gold price forecast to $5,400 an ounce, up from $4,900 previously, arguing that hedges against global macro and policy risks have become “sticky”. Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale now forecast gold prices to reach $6,000 per ounce by the end of the year.

Institutional demand remains robust, with Goldman Sachs estimating central bank purchases are now averaging around 60 tonnes a month, far above the pre-2022 average of 17 tonnes. Western exchange traded fund (ETF) holdings have climbed by about 500 tonnes since the start of 2025, reflecting sustained appetite for gold backed investments.

Silver has also benefited from the flight to precious metals. Spot silver jumped 6.9% to $111.11 an ounce after hitting a record high of $117.69 on Monday, surging more than 55% so far this year.

The convergence of dollar weakness, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions has created an environment highly favorable to gold, with analysts suggesting the rally shows little sign of exhaustion as investors seek protection against currency debasement and global instability.