Gold Climbs on Geopolitical Tensions and Rate Cut Expectations

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, recovering from a sharp sell off earlier this week as investors sought safety amid escalating trade disputes and fresh sanctions against Russia.

Spot gold rose to $4,115.84 per troy ounce on October 23, gaining 0.38 percent from the previous day’s close, according to market data. The precious metal has climbed more than 50 percent compared to the same period last year, though it remains well below the peak of $4,371.78 per ounce reached on October 20.

The rebound followed a tumultuous period for gold markets. Earlier this week, the metal suffered its steepest single day decline in over a decade, falling nearly six percent as traders locked in profits after nine consecutive weeks of gains.

The recovery in gold prices came as Washington signaled it may impose broad software export restrictions on China. The Trump administration is weighing controls that would bar China from purchasing a wide range of critical software, a White House official confirmed on Wednesday. The potential measures would apply to products manufactured using American software, from laptop computers to jet engines.

The announcement followed President Donald Trump’s October 10 declaration that he would impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1, alongside export controls on “any and all critical software.” The tariff threat came in response to Beijing’s expanded rare earth export restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that “everything is on the table” regarding software export restrictions. He added that any such controls would likely be coordinated with Group of Seven (G7) allies.

President Trump confirmed on October 22 that he has a long meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an upcoming trip to South Korea. The planned summit offers a potential path for dialogue, though tensions remain elevated.

Gold drew additional support from Washington’s announcement of major sanctions against Russia’s two largest oil companies. The Trump administration on Wednesday sanctioned Rosneft Oil Company and Lukoil, along with dozens of their subsidiaries, in an effort to pressure Moscow into accepting a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The sanctions came after President Trump canceled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

The United States had previously held talks with Russia in Alaska in August, but negotiations have stalled. Treasury Secretary Bessent described the new sanctions as “substantial and powerful,” urging European and G7 allies to join the effort.

The United Kingdom had already targeted the two Russian oil firms the previous week, and the European Union formally adopted another sanctions package on Thursday morning that includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

Expectations of further interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) continued to provide underlying support for gold prices. In September, the Fed cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point to a range of 4.00 to 4.25 percent, the first rate cut of 2025.

Fed officials in September were split on the pace of future easing, with the slim majority expecting two more quarter point cuts before the end of the year. Market indicators now show nearly 99 percent probability of another quarter point reduction at the Fed’s October 28 to 29 meeting, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non yielding assets such as gold, making the precious metal more attractive to investors. However, the Fed’s decision making has been complicated by the ongoing United States government shutdown, which has blocked the release of key economic data.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said it would be “really helpful to have the economic data in order to be able to make the decisions we need to make.” Despite the data blackout, most Fed officials appear inclined to continue gradual rate cuts as the labor market softens.

Despite Thursday’s gains, gold remains roughly six percent below its recent peak. The metal had surged to record highs in consecutive weeks before profit taking set in. Mining stocks also took significant losses, with the VanEck Gold Miners exchange traded fund (ETF) plunging by double digits earlier this week.

Gold has nonetheless been one of the best performing commodities of 2025, rising by roughly 50 percent year to date. The rally has been driven by central bank purchases, geopolitical uncertainties, and expectations of looser monetary policy from major central banks.

Ole Hansen, commodities strategist at Saxo Bank, noted that “it’s during corrections that a market’s true strength is revealed.” He suggested that underlying demand would likely limit any further decline in gold prices.

Markets now await the delayed United States inflation report due Friday, which could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy path. The Fed’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for October 29.

Gold’s performance over the remainder of 2025 will likely hinge on the trajectory of geopolitical tensions, the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the strength of the United States dollar.