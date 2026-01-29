Gold Board Launches Nationwide Crackdown on Unlicensed Operators

The Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) has announced a nationwide inspection exercise targeting jewellery manufacturers, gold fabricators and refineries operating without valid licences. The enforcement operation begins Monday, 2 February 2026.

In a compliance notice dated 28 January 2026, the Board said it discovered that some operators within the sector are conducting business without authorisation, violating Act 1140. GOLDBOD stressed that only duly licensed individuals and companies are permitted to engage in gold trading, jewellery manufacturing, gold fabrication and gold refining in Ghana.

Operating without a valid licence constitutes an offence punishable under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). Violators face fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 penalty units or imprisonment between five and 10 years, or both penalties simultaneously.

The Board recalled issuing a press statement on 22 October 2025 directing all existing jewellery manufacturers, fabricators and gold refineries to regularise their operations by 31 December 2025. That deadline expired without full compliance across the sector.

A team of GOLDBOD inspectors will be deployed beginning 2 February 2026 to ensure only duly licensed persons engage in these activities. The inspectors possess legal authority to enter premises, examine documents, seize gold mining products and detain materials suspected of being used in violation of Act 1140.

The enforcement effort forms part of Ghana’s broader strategy to formalise the gold trading sector and combat smuggling. Ghana reportedly loses approximately 2 billion dollars annually to gold smuggling, funds that could otherwise support public investment and infrastructure development.

GOLDBOD announced that several companies have successfully met regulatory requirements and received jewellery and fabrication licences. The newly licensed companies are Sourcechain Enterprise, Shepaj Limited Company, Koshuuz Enterprise, M.J. Jewellery Limited Company, Mahmoud’s Jewellery Limited, Agyaba Jewellery, Gold Casting, Goldlovers Gh Limited, Wappahs Jewellery, Mahalaxmi Ghana Limited and Sahara Jewellery Limited Company.

The Board congratulated these companies and encouraged other operators in the sector to take immediate steps to regularise their status. Operators wishing to obtain licences can apply online or visit the GOLDBOD Licensing and Regulations office in Accra.

The compliance notice, signed by the Compliance Directorate of GOLDBOD, said the Board remains committed to enforcing laws governing the gold trading and jewellery sector in the interest of accountability and transparency.

Ghana’s gold industry entered a new regulatory phase in 2025 following parliamentary approval of Act 1140 on 29 March and presidential assent on 2 April. The legislation established GOLDBOD as the sole authority with exclusive rights to license, oversee, and manage gold trading, particularly from artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) operations.

The Act replaced previous regulatory regimes that allowed various legal entities, including those with foreign shareholders, to engage in precious minerals trading. All licences previously issued by the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources were invalidated under the new framework.

Section 26 of Act 1140 makes clear that engaging in gold related businesses without proper authorisation is a criminal offence. The legislation aims to combat gold smuggling, strengthen state control over mineral trade, and prevent loss of national resources through illicit channels.

GOLDBOD has enhanced enforcement efforts since its establishment. Security task forces have arrested multiple individuals, including foreign nationals, for attempting to trade or smuggle gold illegally. Previous operations uncovered gold refining equipment and significant quantities of gold being handled without authorisation.

The Board also plans to deploy a comprehensive blockchain track and trace system by late 2026. The digital platform will ensure every gram of gold purchased by GOLDBOD can be traced to its sustainable mine of origin, creating an immutable record that enhances transparency and deters illegal activity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sammy Gyamfi announced the blockchain initiative at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November 2025. He described it as one of the most ambitious digital reforms in years, aimed at transforming Ghana’s small scale mining sector into a fully formalised, accountable industry.

The blockchain system will capture and secure data from production to sale, creating transparent records that address decades of fragmented reporting undermining market trust. Licensed mines will adopt the GOLDBOD framework and undergo regular compliance audits ensuring all production and shipment records meet new digital standards.

Ghana’s artisanal and small scale mining sector produced 90 tonnes of gold in 2025, representing 53 percent of Ghana’s total gold export earnings and generating over 9 billion dollars in foreign exchange. The sector now supports more than one million jobs across the country.

For years, Ghana recorded massive discrepancies between volumes of gold exported officially and those declared as imports by destination countries. Smuggled gold enabled by buyers who circumvent official channels is responsible for these gaps, according to GOLDBOD officials.

The Board has received backing from international organisations interested in Ghana’s formalisation efforts. The World Gold Council, led by CEO David Tait, visited GOLDBOD in January 2026 to discuss partnerships on responsible sourcing, traceability systems and sustainable processing plants.

A Tanzanian Minerals Commission delegation also toured GOLDBOD facilities on 20 January 2026 to study Ghana’s regulatory framework and gold buying system. The visit reflects growing regional interest in Ghana’s approach to minerals sector governance and formalisation.

The upcoming inspection exercise represents another step in Ghana’s comprehensive effort to establish transparent governance over its gold resources. The government allocated the Ghanaian cedi equivalent of 279 million dollars to GOLDBOD in the 2025 budget to support its regulatory and commercial mandates.

Industry observers note that formalising a historically informal sector presents significant challenges. However, GOLDBOD’s work within its first year of operation has yielded notable results in reducing foreign actors’ participation in unlicensed gold trading and strengthening regulatory oversight.

The February 2026 enforcement operation will test GOLDBOD’s capacity to implement nationwide compliance monitoring while maintaining support from legitimate operators who have invested in obtaining proper licences and meeting regulatory standards.