Gold Board Fuelling Illegal Mining Through Weak Traceability Says Gomashie

Mining consultant Ing. Wisdom Gomashie has accused the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) of indirectly fuelling illegal mining and environmental degradation through weak traceability systems.

He said GoldBod is unable to trace even 20 percent of the gold it purchases to licensed mining operations, raising serious questions about the source of gold feeding into the state system.

“Mining starts at the pit, not at the gold shop. Traceability must begin from the mine,” he said on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, December 30.

Gomashie referenced official data indicating that 63 tonnes of gold were exported from small-scale mining in 2024, a sector he said is historically difficult to regulate.

He questioned how gold production could rise further in 2025 when government insists it has not issued new small-scale mining licences. “Where is the gold coming from? From rivers, forest reserves, and behind schools and police stations,” he said.

According to him, Section 42 of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) requires disclosure of gold sources, a provision he believes has not been complied with. The section mandates that the Board publish quarterly reports on operations, revenue, contracts, expenditure and responsible sourcing.

He warned that continued opacity could turn GoldBod into what he described as a “state-sponsored vehicle for environmental destruction”, while delivering no economic benefit to citizens.

In October 2025, Gomashie estimated that over 60 percent of declared small-scale gold originates from illegal sources. He cited Minerals Commission data showing it “cannot account for even 30 percent of GoldBod’s purchases,” leaving what he called “a huge deficit filled by galamsey.”

The mining consultant has previously warned that the appointment of a single private company as the sole gold aggregator for GoldBod poses serious corruption and accountability risks. He described the arrangement as “not standard practice anywhere”, noting that even under the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) regime, multiple aggregators operated within the gold trading system.

“There is no justification for handing Ghana’s entire gold aggregation process to one company in a country of over 30 million people,” he said. According to Gomashie, monopolising aggregation creates opportunities for price manipulation, inefficiency and hidden losses, particularly in a sector historically vulnerable to corruption.

Gomashie cautioned that any attempt to recover losses by suppressing local gold prices could backfire by increasing smuggling. “If the state buyer offers ₵9,000 when the market price is ₵12,000, smugglers will fill the gap. You cannot legislate your way out of that,” he said.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has rejected these allegations. In a statement issued Monday, December 29, Gyamfi said the fight against illegal mining and environmental protection remains a priority for GoldBod.

“We have given timelines for the traceability programme to be fully operational. Every gram of gold bought by the state will be traceable to its mine of origin, and it must come from a sustainable mine,” he said.

Gyamfi acknowledged the challenges posed by decades of unregulated gold trading and smuggling, which he said have undermined both the environment and the national economy. “We are an institution barely eight months old, yet we are introducing reforms to ensure the gold trade is traceable, regulated and environmentally responsible. It is unfair to expect such a system to have existed overnight when previous administrations did not implement it,” he added.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report disclosing that GoldBod operations incurred losses of approximately $214 million (₵2.6 billion) between January and September 2025. Gomashie had predicted these losses months earlier, in August 2025, based on what he described as fundamental flaws in the institution’s business model.

In October 2025, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, raised concerns about compliance with Section 42 of the Gold Board Act. He noted that GoldBod “is not complying with Section 42 of the Gold Board Act, which requires the Board to publish quarterly reports on operations, revenue, contracts, expenditure, and responsible sourcing.”

The Ghana Gold Board was established under Act 1140 in April 2025 to replace the PMMC. Unlike its predecessor, GoldBod has sole authority for the purchase, sale, grading, assaying, valuing and export of gold produced by artisanal and small-scale miners. The Board also has mandate to buy a portion of gold produced by large-scale mining companies.