Gold Board CEO Defends Agency’s Mandate

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi Esq., has dismissed claims that the agency has recorded losses under its gold trading program. He explained that the Gold Board was not created to operate as a profit-driven commercial venture but rather to generate foreign exchange, strengthen Ghana’s gold reserves, and support the country’s economic stability.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points, Mr. Gyamfi stressed that the agency has already achieved significant results, generating more than $10 billion in foreign exchange in 2025. He noted that the Gold Board Act deliberately avoids the word “profit,” instead emphasizing “surpluses,” which reflect the institution’s strategic role.

He added that even if losses were to occur, the agency would not conceal them, as its mandate is focused on national benefit rather than commercial gain. “We are mandate-driven and not necessarily profit-driven,” he said, underscoring that any losses would be explained in terms of their broader economic impact.

Mr. Gyamfi further pointed out that the Gold Board, established only eight months ago, inherited the assets and liabilities of the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company. He assured the public that financial reports have been published and show surpluses, not losses.

Addressing reports that the IMF claimed the Bank of Ghana buyer had lost $214 million under the gold-for-reserve program, he described the narrative as misleading. He emphasized that the IMF had not stated the Gold Board made losses and reiterated that external auditors will confirm the agency’s financial position by February next year.