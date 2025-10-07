Gold Board Arrests Six Including Foreigners for Illegal Trading

The Ghana Gold Board Taskforce has arrested six individuals, including an American citizen and a Moroccan national, for engaging in illegal gold trading in Accra without the required licence.

The suspects, identified as Smart Philander, an American; Nina Elfseky, a Moroccan; and four Ghanaians, Nana Yaw Sarpong Boateng, Sowa Elisha, Evans Arhin, and Arnold Otutey, were apprehended at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall following weeks of surveillance and intelligence led operations.

According to the Ghana Gold Board, the group was caught attempting to buy and assay approximately 2.1 kilograms of gold, valued at about GH₵2.2 million, in violation of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). The operation followed intelligence tracking the group’s activities in Accra’s commercial district.

During the arrest, taskforce officers discovered gold refining equipment in the American suspect’s possession, suggesting plans to conduct illegal refining activities within Ghana. The equipment’s presence confirmed that Smart Philander and Nina Elfseky are a couple, working together in the alleged illegal operation.

The six have since been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on multiple charges, including conspiracy to engage in gold trading without a licence, engaging in unlicensed gold trading and assaying, and attempting to refine gold illegally, contrary to Sections 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 26(1) of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

The arrests highlight ongoing challenges in Ghana’s gold sector, where illegal trading and smuggling persist despite regulatory frameworks designed to formalize the industry. Ghana produces approximately 130 metric tons of gold annually, making it Africa’s leading gold producer, yet significant volumes reportedly leave the country through unofficial channels, depriving government of royalties and taxes.

The Ghana Gold Board, restructured and strengthened through Act 1140 passed in 2025, has intensified enforcement against unlicensed operators. The law mandates that all gold trading, assaying, and refining activities must be conducted by licensed entities operating within the formal sector. Violations carry criminal penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Foreign nationals engaging in Ghana’s gold sector face particular scrutiny given historical patterns of illegal export networks. Authorities have previously uncovered syndicates involving foreign buyers working with local intermediaries to purchase gold from small scale miners and smuggle it abroad, bypassing official channels and evading export duties.

The GH₵2.2 million value of gold involved represents substantial illegal activity. At current prices, 2.1 kilograms of gold would be worth approximately $140,000 on international markets. When such transactions occur outside regulated channels, Ghana loses royalty revenues typically set at 5% of mineral value, plus corporate taxes on legitimate trading operations.

The SSNIT Emporium location near Marina Mall suggests the suspects operated in plain sight within Accra’s business district rather than in remote mining areas. This pattern indicates confidence that they could conduct illegal transactions in an urban commercial setting, possibly reflecting gaps in enforcement presence or monitoring of gold trading activities in the capital.

Gold Board officials have reiterated resolve to clamp down on unlawful gold trade and marketing operations across the country. The agency emphasizes that only licensed entities are permitted to operate within Ghana’s formal gold sector, warning both local and foreign actors that violations constitute criminal offences punishable under Ghanaian law.

Assaying equipment found with the suspects raises additional concerns. Assaying involves testing gold purity and value, a technical process requiring specialized equipment typically used by licensed buyers and refineries. Unauthorized assaying suggests the group intended to establish independent buying operations outside regulatory oversight, potentially creating a pipeline for continuous illegal purchases.

The presence of refining equipment escalates the severity of the alleged operation. Gold refining transforms raw ore or lower purity gold into investment grade metal meeting international standards. Illegal refining operations undermine formal refineries, facilitate value addition outside the tax system, and create environmental hazards when conducted without proper controls.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, with the Gold Board indicating further updates will be provided as the case develops. Authorities will likely examine whether the arrested individuals represent a larger network, investigate their sources for the 2.1 kilograms of gold they attempted to purchase, and determine how long they operated before detection.

The case tests Ghana’s resolve to enforce gold sector regulations against both local and international actors. Successful prosecution would signal serious consequences for illegal trading, potentially deterring similar operations. However, convictions require proving intent and demonstrating clear violations of licensing requirements, which defendants may contest through legal challenges.

For Ghana’s gold sector, the arrests underscore tension between formal regulatory structures and informal trading networks that have existed for decades. Small scale miners often prefer selling to unlicensed buyers offering immediate cash rather than navigating bureaucratic processes with licensed dealers. Breaking these patterns requires both enforcement against illegal buyers and incentives making formal channels more attractive to miners.