Gold Approaches Record High as Weak Jobs Data Fuels Fed Rate Cut Bets

Gold prices surged toward the $3,600 per ounce mark during Asian trading Monday, extending gains after weak U.S. employment data reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this month.

The precious metal reached a new all-time high near $3,600 an ounce on Friday following the release of August nonfarm payroll figures showing the U.S. economy added just 22,000 jobs and unemployment rose to 4.3%, the highest since 2021.

Markets are now pricing in an 84% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with over 57 basis points of cuts anticipated by December 2025. The weakening labor market data has strengthened the case for monetary policy easing, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Central bank demand continues supporting gold’s rally. China’s central bank added gold to its reserves in August for the tenth consecutive month, with holdings rising to 74.02 million fine troy ounces from 73.96 million at the end of July. This sustained purchasing pattern indicates strategic diversification efforts amid global economic uncertainty.

The employment report revealed additional weakness beyond headline job creation figures. Wage growth decelerated to an annual rate of 3.7% from 3.9% in July, suggesting diminishing inflationary pressures that could provide the Fed additional justification for rate cuts.

Goldman Sachs analysts have projected gold could reach $5,000 per troy ounce if political interference affects Federal Reserve independence, highlighting the metal’s sensitivity to monetary policy expectations and institutional credibility.

Technical analysis suggests gold may experience short-term consolidation after its recent surge. The rapid ascent has created overbought conditions, with some analysts identifying bearish divergence patterns that could trigger temporary profit-taking before the next leg higher.

Despite near-term volatility risks, fundamental drivers remain supportive for gold. The combination of expected Fed rate cuts, persistent central bank buying, and global economic uncertainties creates a favorable environment for continued price appreciation.

Currency dynamics also support gold’s outlook. The precious metal has benefited from steady pressure on the U.S. dollar and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, with any significant dollar weakness likely to fuel additional gains.

Looking ahead, key U.S. inflation data will provide crucial guidance for Fed policy direction. Producer price figures that exceed expectations could temporarily support the dollar and pressure gold, while continued weak economic indicators would reinforce the case for aggressive monetary easing.

Central banks globally are on track to purchase 1,000 metric tons of gold in 2025, which would mark their fourth consecutive year of substantial accumulation. This institutional demand provides a reliable foundation for price support even during periods of market volatility.

The current environment positions gold as both a beneficiary of accommodative monetary policy and a hedge against potential economic slowdown risks. With multiple supportive factors converging, the precious metal appears well-positioned for continued strength in the coming months.