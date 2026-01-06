Gold and Silver Surge After US Captures Venezuelan President

Gold and silver prices jumped sharply on Monday as investors shifted to safe haven assets following the United States (US) military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Spot gold rose 2.9% to $4,453.22 per ounce after earlier hitting its highest level since December 29, while silver surged 5.5% to reach $76.63 per ounce.

The precious metals rally came after US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that American forces had successfully captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores during a large scale military strike on Venezuela. The operation involved more than 150 aircraft from 20 airbases and was carried out by the US Army’s elite Delta Force with assistance from a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) unit.

Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany, explained that the situation around Venezuela clearly reactivated safe haven demand, adding to existing concerns about geopolitics, energy supply, and monetary policy. Christopher Wong, an analyst at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore, noted the episode reinforced a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold hit an all time high of $4,549.71 on December 26, 2025, and Monday’s gains brought prices within $100 of that record peak. Bloomberg reported spot gold climbed above $4,455 an ounce with gains reaching as much as 2.9%, while silver jumped as much as 7% during Monday trading.

Silver’s performance proved particularly dramatic given its already stellar 2025 performance. The metal soared 147% last year, driven by its designation as a US critical mineral, persistent supply deficits, and growing investor and industrial demand. The Venezuela related surge added to those gains as traders positioned for heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Trump stated the US plans to run Venezuela indefinitely until a formal transition of power can take place. He demanded total access to the country including its oil reserves, creating questions about future governance arrangements and regional stability. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has assumed acting presidential duties under constitutional provisions, though Trump warned she would pay a very big price if she doesn’t do what’s right.

Other precious metals also rallied on the Venezuela news. Spot platinum gained 3.1% to $2,208.62 an ounce after having touched a record high of $2,478.50 a week earlier, while palladium rose 2.3% to $1,676.12. These increases reflected broader flight to quality among investors reassessing geopolitical risks.

Thomas Mathews of Capital Economics said financial markets seem unperturbed despite the capture dominating headlines, agreeing with the implicit view that near term economic and financial implications are minor. However, the sharp precious metals moves suggested traders were nonetheless hedging against potential instability.

Gold’s status as a traditional store of value in times of uncertainty drove the buying. Zumpfe added that another move toward new record highs would likely be triggered if geopolitical tensions broaden further or if incoming US data reinforces expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to ease more aggressively than currently priced.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management characterized the market mood as confidence with a hedge rather than euphoria, noting investors are happy to own risk but want insurance in the drawer. This sentiment captured how traders were balancing optimism about economic prospects against specific geopolitical flashpoints like Venezuela.

Oil prices moved in the opposite direction despite Venezuela’s significance as an oil producer. US benchmark crude fell 36 cents to $56.96 per barrel while Brent crude dropped 34 cents to $60.41 per barrel. Analysts noted Venezuela’s oil industry remains in disrepair after years of neglect and international sanctions, though current output of about 1.1 million barrels per day could potentially double or triple fairly quickly with investment.

The operation has drawn international condemnation from countries including China, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico, while receiving support from leaders in Argentina, Israel, and Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council convened at the request of China, Colombia, and Russia to discuss the situation, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing deep concern that rules of international law have not been respected.

Maduro and Flores were transferred to the USS Iwo Jima before being flown to New York, where they are expected to stand trial on drug trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York. They made their first court appearance on Monday, with Maduro stating he considers himself a prisoner of war and was captured at his home in Caracas. Both pleaded not guilty to numerous drug trafficking charges.

Whether precious metals maintain these gains will depend partly on how the Venezuela situation evolves and whether other geopolitical tensions escalate. Markets await Friday’s December non farm payrolls report and other economic data that could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions alongside geopolitical considerations.