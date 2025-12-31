Gold and Silver Prices Retreat After Record Highs and Margin Requirement Increases

Global markets witnessed a sharp retreat in gold and silver prices during the final trading sessions of 2025 after an extraordinary run that sent both precious metals to record highs earlier in the month. On December 29, 2025, gold and silver prices plummeted from historic highs, with silver dropping more than 10% from its peak.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group, one of the world’s largest trading floors for commodities, announced on Tuesday that margins for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium would increase again after the close of business on Wednesday. CME Group said in a statement that the decision was made as per the normal review of market volatility to ensure adequate collateral coverage.

The immediate catalyst for the downturn was the release of CME Advisory Number 25-393 on Friday, December 26, 2025. The notice announced a sharp increase in initial margin requirements for gold, silver, and platinum futures. Silver futures saw initial margins for March 2026 contracts jump from $22,000 to $25,000 per contract, a nearly 14% increase that followed a previous 10% hike just two weeks prior.

As the opening bell rang on the COMEX, a wave of margin calls forced highly leveraged traders to dump their positions to meet the new collateral requirements. Silver plunged 11% intraday, falling from its peak of $83 to a low of approximately $70.25. Gold futures also fell sharply, sliding 5%.

The notice means traders will need to put up more cash on their bets to insure against the prospect of a default when they take delivery of the contract. This move, designed to mitigate extreme market risk following record price surges, effectively reduced market leverage and triggered a wave of deleveraging that pressured prices downward.

Beyond technical trading triggers, profit booking played an outsized role. After ending Monday down 8.7%, silver gained more than 10% on Tuesday, demonstrating the continued volatility in the precious metals market.

Gold jumped to a record high of $4,480.60 per ounce on December 22, a more than 71% increase over the past year. Silver futures for March delivery rallied to close at $77.92, bringing year to date gains to 166%. Silver futures hit a record high overnight on Monday, reaching $80 an ounce for the first time.

Several factors fueled silver’s faster rise. Often referred to as poor man’s gold, silver offers more affordable exposure to precious metals. The persistent supply deficit has continued for the fifth consecutive year, with global supply failing to keep up with demand. Demand from the electrical and electronics sector has been the primary growth driver, surging 51% since 2016, reflecting silver’s status as the most electrically conductive metal.

Earlier in December, both metals hit nominal record levels, buoyed by expectations of future interest rate cuts by the United States Federal Reserve, a weakening US dollar, robust industrial demand, and heightened geopolitical uncertainty that drove safe haven buying.

Despite the scale of the recent pullback, many analysts emphasize that long term fundamentals supporting precious metals remain intact. Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers, noted that with an expected reacceleration of growth in many countries in 2026, precious metals and their safe haven status might lose some of their shine.

Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG, said, “We’ve had a cooling in the precious metals, but I don’t think this trend is over,” reflecting on the sharp pullback after record highs and the influence of margin adjustments on trading behavior.

Looking ahead to 2026, attention will shift to monetary policy signals from central banks, particularly regarding interest rate adjustments and inflation management, and how these may influence the attractiveness of non yielding assets such as gold and silver. Structural demand drivers, including growth in renewable energy projects and the adoption of electronics and solar technologies, may help sustain underlying support for prices despite near term market volatility.