GOIL Warns Public Against Fraudulent AI Video Impersonating CEO

GOIL PLC has issued a public disclaimer following the circulation of a fabricated video on social media that falsely portrays its Group CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, announcing a supposed government-backed gold project or customer reward scheme.

The leading indigenous oil marketing company described the content as fraudulent, deceitful, and clearly generated using artificial intelligence for malicious purposes. The statement emphasized that GOIL categorically denies any involvement in gold-related ventures or customer reward programs.

“GOIL PLC is not undertaking, and has not undertaken any gold-related venture, government-backed project, or customer reward scheme as alleged in the said video,” the company’s statement stressed. The firm urged the public to disregard the fabricated material entirely and exercise utmost caution when encountering such content.

The company condemned the digital impersonation as an act designed to exploit public trust and damage its reputation built over six decades of operation. GOIL assured stakeholders that it is collaborating with relevant security and cybercrime authorities to trace and prosecute those responsible for creating and distributing the fake video.

This incident reflects a growing global trend of deepfake fraud targeting businesses and public figures. Artificial intelligence technology now enables bad actors to create highly realistic but entirely fabricated videos that mimic real people’s appearance, voice, and mannerisms with alarming accuracy.

The petroleum company reaffirmed its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and protecting the interests of customers and stakeholders. Management advised the public to verify all information about GOIL’s products and services through official channels before taking any action based on social media content.

GOIL directed people to consult the company’s official website at www.goil.com.gh or verified social media platforms for authentic information. The company maintains active presence on multiple digital platforms but has designated specific accounts as official communication channels.

Mr. Bawa assumed office as Acting Group CEO and Managing Director of GOIL PLC earlier this year following his reassignment from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He brings extensive experience in energy policy, having served as a communications consultant for the World Bank Oil and Gas Capacity Building Project and as a former Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency.

GOIL PLC traces its origins to 1960 when it succeeded the marketing operations of AGIP PETROLI in Ghana. The Government of Ghana acquired full ownership in 1974, transforming it into Ghana Oil Company Limited. The company was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2007 and rebranded as GOIL PLC in 2021 to reflect its expanded operations across petroleum and allied sectors.

The firm operates under a nine-member Board of Directors with a management team headed by the Group CEO and Managing Director. GOIL remains the largest indigenous petroleum downstream company in Ghana, competing with multinational oil marketing firms while maintaining standards for safety, quality, and customer service.

Security experts increasingly warn that deepfake technology poses serious threats to corporate integrity, personal privacy, and financial security. These artificial intelligence-generated videos have been used in various fraud schemes worldwide, targeting both prominent individuals and ordinary citizens for financial gain or reputational damage.

The company’s swift response to the fraudulent video demonstrates its vigilance in protecting stakeholders from cybercrime. GOIL encouraged anyone who encounters suspicious content claiming to represent the company to report it immediately through official channels rather than sharing or acting on the information.