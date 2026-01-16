GOIL Slashes Fuel Prices to Single Digits and Records Stellar 2025 Stock Rally

GOIL PLC has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices at 150 out of its 447 outlets nationwide, marking the first time in nearly a decade that petrol prices have returned to single digit levels in Ghana, as the state owned petroleum company simultaneously celebrates impressive stock market gains that saw its share price nearly double during 2025.

The price reduction, effective from 6:00 am today, represents a targeted pricing intervention aimed at easing transportation costs and ensuring that recent economic gains translate into tangible relief for ordinary Ghanaians. Under the current pricing window, the price of Petrol, known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), has been reduced to GH¢9.99 per litre at selected stations. Diesel, known as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), has been reduced to GH¢11.21 per litre at the designated outlets.

The discounted prices apply to strategically selected GOIL stations located closer to commercial vehicle terminals and major transport corridors across the country. These locations primarily serve public transport operators and vehicles involved in the movement of food and goods from farm gates to urban and peri urban markets. Regular pump prices will continue to apply at other GOIL stations not included in the targeted intervention.

According to GOIL PLC, the intervention is designed to ensure that the benefits of improved macroeconomic conditions are passed on directly to commuters, transport operators, traders, and consumers. Lower fuel prices at these high impact locations are expected to help reduce transport fares, lower the cost of moving food items from farms to markets, and ultimately moderate food prices in towns and cities across Ghana.

GOIL noted that the initiative aligns with its role as a national energy company with a responsibility not only to remain competitive but also to support broader socio economic objectives, particularly in periods of economic recovery. The company indicated that the pricing decision has been made possible by improving economic fundamentals of the country, including greater macroeconomic stability, easing inflationary pressures, and enhanced confidence in the economy.

The fuel price reductions announced today build upon earlier cuts implemented by GOIL on January 6, 2026. During the first pricing window of the month, GOIL reduced its regular fuel Super XP to GH¢10.99 per litre, reflecting a reduction of GH¢1.00 from the previous window. The premium product Super XP 95 was reduced to GH¢13.97 per litre, down from GH¢14.95, while Diesel XP recorded a reduction of 98 pesewas to GH¢11.96 per litre, compared to GH¢12.94 previously.

Edward Abambire Bawa, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of GOIL, emphasized during the January 6 announcement that the company’s strategy is not only to guarantee the consistent supply of high quality petroleum products but also to make them affordable to the average Ghanaian. This approach, he stated, aligns fully with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama, which places strong emphasis on easing the cost of living, strengthening domestic purchasing power, and ensuring that national institutions play their part in delivering tangible economic relief to citizens.

GOIL PLC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development through responsible pricing, efficient operations, and strategic interventions that positively impact the daily lives of Ghanaians. The company encouraged the public, particularly commercial drivers and transport operators, to take advantage of the reduced prices at the designated GOIL stations as it continues to deliver on its promise of providing Good Energy to power Ghana’s growth.

Industry watchers suggest GOIL appears to be adopting a pricing model similar to that used by Star Oil in recent months, a strategy that has helped drive strong growth for the market leader. The development follows industry projections that petroleum product prices were expected to fall by more than three percent per litre in the current pricing window due to declining global oil prices and a strengthened Ghana cedi against the dollar.

According to the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the more than three percent reduction in fuel prices has been driven by two key factors: a decline in prices of finished petroleum products and the sustained appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the United States dollar. Both factors have played an instrumental role in the projected price decreases at the pumps, the Chamber stated in its market report.

The Chamber’s analysis noted that despite a marginal increase in crude oil prices, major petroleum products recorded price declines due to global oversupply. Petrol prices were projected to fall by between 1.26 percent and 2.30 percent, while diesel was expected to decline by up to 2.10 percent in the current pricing window.

The Ghana cedi strengthened sharply against major trading currencies in the new year. For the January 16, 2026 pricing window, the currency appreciated from GH¢11.52 to GH¢10.90, representing a 5.71 percent gain. Databank Research has suggested that upcoming foreign exchange pressures on the cedi will be limited by the gradual rollout of the one billion dollar allocation for January under the Bank of Ghana’s Foreign Exchange (FX) Intermediation Programme.

This is the second time this month that prices of petroleum products have declined at the pumps across Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector. Several other OMCs have also announced they will adjust prices downward from today, following GOIL’s lead in passing cost savings to consumers.

In a related development, GOIL PLC recorded impressive performance on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in the 2025 financial year, reflecting renewed investor confidence and growing optimism about the company’s future direction. The year 2025 proved to be a standout period for the Ghanaian equities market, with the GSE posting one of its strongest rallies in recent years. Improved macroeconomic stability, easing inflationary pressures, and a shift by investors from fixed income instruments to equities contributed to a broadly bullish market environment.

Within this positive backdrop, GOIL PLC distinguished itself as a strong performer. GOIL’s share price rose significantly from GH¢1.52 at the beginning of the year to GH¢2.96 as at December 31, 2025, representing an approximate 95 percent increase over the period. This strong rally followed a relatively subdued performance in 2024, when the share price edged marginally from GH¢1.50 to GH¢1.52, demonstrating resilience and stability during a challenging economic cycle.

The marked improvement in 2025 underscores growing investor confidence in GOIL’s strategic direction, operational discipline, and long term growth prospects. It also reflects positive market sentiment around the company’s renewed focus under the new management led by Edward Abambire Bawa, who assumed office as Group CEO and Managing Director in early 2025, succeeding Jacob Kwabena Adjei.

The current management has prioritized strong governance, operational efficiency, financial discipline, and accountability, key fundamentals that continue to resonate positively with the investing public. GOIL’s performance further reinforces its position as a leading fully indigenous player in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, with a clear commitment to sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

By early 2026, the stock had advanced to GH¢3.00, extending gains beyond the December closing price. Ghana Oil began the year with a share price of GH¢2.96 and gained 1.35 percent on that price valuation by January 7, 2026, when it closed at GH¢3.00 per share, recording a one percent gain over its previous closing price of GH¢2.97. This performance ranked GOIL fourth on the GSE in terms of year to date performance in early January.

With a market capitalization exceeding GH¢1.18 billion, GOIL ranks among the 20 most valuable stocks on the GSE. The company’s equity represents approximately 0.683 percent of the exchange’s total market capitalization. GOIL has been among the most actively traded stocks on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with shareholders recording 5 percent gains over the past four week period as of early January 2026, making it the fifth best performer on the GSE during that timeframe.

GOIL reported strong first quarter financial results for 2025, with group revenue reaching GH¢5.6 billion and profit growing 12 percent year over year. Standalone operations saw pre tax profit more than double from GH¢16 million in the first quarter of 2024 to GH¢33 million during the same period in 2025. The company’s asset base expanded modestly from GH¢4.9 billion to GH¢5 billion during the first quarter of 2025.

Management continues emphasizing long term value creation for shareholders while consolidating the company’s role as a trusted national energy brand. The strategic priorities include strengthening fundamentals, expanding digital capabilities, and preparing for energy sector transformation. GOIL has announced plans to position itself for the transition to cleaner energy by collaborating with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) on electric vehicle infrastructure planning.

The petroleum distributor has launched several modernization initiatives aimed at enhancing competitiveness. The company has focused on restoring its brand image through station renovations designed to improve aesthetics and integrate smart technology for future capabilities. GOIL continues serving remote areas and government institutions where private competitors often decline to operate, underscoring the company’s role in supporting Ghana’s energy security and socio economic development goals.

As the company continues to strengthen its fundamentals and execute its strategic priorities, GOIL remains well positioned to deliver long term value while consolidating its role as a trusted national energy brand. The combination of aggressive pricing interventions and strong stock market performance demonstrates GOIL’s ability to balance its commercial objectives with its national service obligations.

The company maintained its position as Ghana’s leading indigenous oil marketing firm, operating an extensive network of service stations across the country. GOIL was incorporated as a private limited liability company in June 1960 as AGIP Ghana Company Limited. The company changed its name to Ghana Oil Company Limited in 1976 subsequent to the Government of Ghana’s acquisition of the shares of AGIP SPA and Hydrocarbons International.

GOIL was eventually converted into a public company in 2007, followed by a comprehensive overhaul of the company’s brand and corporate culture in 2012. This transformation brought about revamping of existing stations as well as the expansion of the number of service stations across Ghana. The company’s main business is the marketing and distribution of petroleum products in Ghana, with the biggest chunk of its sales coming from the sale of diesel and gasoline.

The energy company is actively seeking to move beyond the current frontiers to marketing and distribution of energy products in general, reflecting broader industry trends toward diversification and sustainable energy solutions. The petroleum sector faces persistent challenges including supply chain constraints and fluctuating global oil prices, making GOIL’s consistent performance across both pricing and stock market metrics particularly noteworthy.

Bawa emphasized that GOIL remains committed to operating as a nationally responsive energy company, balancing commercial sustainability with its broader responsibility to support economic stability and national development. The company’s dual achievement of delivering consumer relief through lower prices while simultaneously delivering shareholder value through stock appreciation demonstrates its capacity to fulfill multiple stakeholder objectives in Ghana’s evolving economic landscape.