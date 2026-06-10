GOIL Posts Record April Sales as Shares Soar

GOIL sold about 108.9 million litres of fuel in April 2026, its highest monthly volume in six years, as its shares more than doubled on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The figures matter because they suggest the state backed fuel retailer is clawing back ground lost to a wave of aggressive indigenous competitors, though the recovery still leaves it well short of its former dominance, and the headline numbers come from the company’s own internal reviews rather than an independent audit.

According to GOIL’s research unit, April’s provisional volume beat the previous monthly high of 100.5 million litres set in April 2022 and represented growth of 76.7 percent over April 2025. The company says it recorded the strongest year to date growth among the major oil marketing companies between January and April, with volumes up about 45.9 percent to roughly 365.6 million litres, and that it reclaimed market leadership in February.

The recovery has limits the company’s own history makes plain. GOIL puts its March 2026 market share at 13.6 percent, its best since early 2023 but still far below the 22.72 percent peak it held in October 2022, before pricing wars and new entrants fragmented the downstream market. Its 2025 financials tell a similar story: revenue fell 11.6 percent to GH¢17.11 billion, from GH¢19.35 billion the previous year.

Investors have nonetheless bought the turnaround story with conviction. The stock closed 2025 at GH¢2.96 after a 95 percent gain on the year, and by late April 2026 it traded near GH¢7.92, up 168 percent for the year and ranking sixth on the exchange for year to date performance, with a market capitalisation of about GH¢3.1 billion. The company says the share touched a 2026 high of GH¢8.01 in May. GOIL operates more than 440 service stations, one of the largest fuel retail networks in the country.

GOIL attributes the operational rebound to tighter commercial discipline, steadier supply and a refreshed retail network under its current leadership. The test now is whether record volumes convert into recovered margins and audited profit when half year results land, and whether a 13.6 percent share can grow in a market where indigenous rivals keep expanding.