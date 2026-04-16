GOIL Cuts Diesel by GH¢1.00 as Government Margins Removal Counters Global Price Surge

State-owned GOIL has reduced its pump prices for the second pricing window of April, effective Thursday, April 16, 2026, with the company saying the cuts would not have been possible without direct government intervention to remove selected pricing margins.

Petrol at GOIL is now selling at GH¢13.27 per litre, down from GH¢13.30, while diesel has fallen to GH¢16.10 per litre from GH¢17.10, a reduction of GH¢1.00 per litre.

GOIL was direct in framing the significance of the move. Under normal market conditions, prices for the current window would have moved in the opposite direction, given ongoing upward pressure on global crude benchmarks driven by the Middle East conflict.

“Prices should have gone up this window, so the reduction is not minimal at all,” the company said, adding that its Super XP premium product would ordinarily have risen above its previous window price. “Diesel is witnessing a GHS1.00 reduction as a result of government intervention in reducing some margins and GOIL’s decision to remain on NPA’s price floor.”

The government confirmed on Wednesday, April 15, that it would absorb GH¢2.00 per litre on diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre on petrol for one month starting April 16, in a Cabinet-approved intervention responding to a surge in global crude oil prices triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil surged from around $63 per barrel on February 26 to a peak of $102 following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of global crude oil supply passes. As of the April 1 to 15 pricing window, petrol had reached GH¢13.30 per litre while diesel climbed to GH¢17.10 per litre.

Star Oil has also aligned with the new National Petroleum Authority (NPA) price floors for the window, cutting petrol by 3 pesewas to GH¢13.27 per litre and reducing diesel from GH¢17.10 to GH¢16.10 per litre. Its RON 95 product has also been revised to GH¢14.67 per litre from GH¢14.99.

The government’s one-month absorption package, which it estimates will cost the state approximately GH¢200 million in foregone revenue, is being implemented alongside a directive to the Transport Minister to fast-track the deployment of 100 Metro Mass Transit buses onto high-traffic corridors at below-market fares.