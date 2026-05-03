GOIL Audited Profit Tops GH¢90m, Dividend Rises

GOIL PLC has confirmed a higher net profit than initially reported for 2025 in its audited annual financial statements, with the group recording profit after tax of GH¢90.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, exceeding the GH¢85.9 million figure in its earlier unaudited release, according to consolidated accounts signed off by auditors PKF on 28 April 2026.

The audited profit represents a 7 percent increase from GH¢84.7 million in 2024. Group gross revenue declined to GH¢18.55 billion from GH¢20.36 billion, reflecting lower petroleum product volumes and softer ex-pump pricing through much of the year. Net revenue after customs duties and levies stood at GH¢17.23 billion. Gross profit came in at GH¢789.5 million against GH¢828.3 million in 2024, while operating profit before financing costs reached GH¢230 million, a modest decline from GH¢244.9 million.

The improved bottom line relative to the earlier unaudited figure reflects audit adjustments, including a net deferred tax credit of GH¢10.5 million. Earnings per share on the audited results came in at GH¢0.231, compared with the GH¢0.215 in the unaudited release and GH¢0.216 in 2024.

The board has proposed a final dividend of GH¢0.060 per share for the 2025 financial year, amounting to approximately GH¢23.5 million. This represents a 7 percent increase over the GH¢0.056 per share paid for 2024. The dividend will be put before shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for approval.

The audited accounts also disclose a significant contingent liability. GOIL PLC has issued a financial guarantee to BP Oil International Limited in respect of obligations of its wholly owned subsidiary Goenergy Limited. The guarantee carries a maximum exposure of US$350 million and expires on 31 December 2026. As at 31 December 2025, the outstanding balance due from Goenergy Limited to BP Oil International Limited under the arrangement was US$122.7 million.

Total assets grew to GH¢4.88 billion from GH¢4.81 billion at the end of 2024. Total equity strengthened to GH¢991.5 million from GH¢894.1 million. The group invested GH¢232.1 million in property, plant and equipment during the year, with capital work in progress reaching GH¢948.4 million, primarily reflecting ongoing construction of the company’s new 12-storey head office complex at Roman Ridge in Accra, contracted at approximately US$34.9 million.

The Government of Ghana holds a 34.23 percent stake in GOIL PLC. The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) hold 25 percent and 20 percent respectively, making the three state entities collectively the dominant shareholders.