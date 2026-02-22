Godfred Arthur Breaks Hearts in Kpando as Gold Stars Go Second

Substitute Godfred Arthur crushed Heart of Lions’ hopes with a stoppage-time winner to hand defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Kpando Sports Stadium in Matchweek 23 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, 22 February 2026, a result that throws the title race wide open.

The odds appeared to favour the hosts heading in. Heart of Lions had won their last two matches at the Kpando Sports Stadium and sat eighth in the standings with 30 points, while Gold Stars’ away record coming into the game made uncomfortable reading: three wins, one draw, and seven defeats on the road. A home win seemed the most probable outcome as the fixture kicked off.

Instead, it was a match that shifted violently in the second half. Seedorf Asante fired Lions into the lead in the 36th minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to give the home side a deserved interval advantage. Gold Stars emerged from the break with renewed urgency, however, and their persistence was rewarded when Samuel Atta Kumi equalised in the 76th minute to silence the partisan Kpando crowd.

With both sides pushing for a winner, it was Gold Stars who found the decisive moment. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Godfred Arthur delivered the killer blow, completing a remarkable turnaround that sent the travelling supporters into celebration and left Heart of Lions stunned.

The result carries enormous implications at both ends of the table. Gold Stars are now just three points behind league leaders Medeama SC, who were themselves held to a goalless draw by FC Samartex 1996 earlier on Sunday, meaning the gap at the summit has shrunk sharply with 11 matches remaining. The defending champions have now won three consecutive matches and are gathering momentum at precisely the right moment of the season.

For Heart of Lions, the manner of the defeat will sting. Having managed just two wins in their previous ten matches, this was exactly the kind of home fixture they needed to stabilise their mid-table position. They now sit on 30 points in eighth place, their home fortress record damaged and confidence tested ahead of a congested run-in.

Gold Stars’ title defence, written off by many just weeks ago, is now very much alive.