God placed me in politics to make a difference – Adutwum

Former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has framed his entry into politics as a divine calling to achieve what others consider impossible, pointing to his record of building junior high schools equipped with modern science and engineering laboratories as evidence of his transformative approach.

Speaking to members of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Sunyani on Sunday, Adutwum outlined his vision for leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and potentially the nation, emphasizing development through education and innovation. His remarks come as he campaigns for the party’s flagbearer position ahead of primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026.

“When I became the Minister for Education, I decided to do what was impossible. We were building junior high schools that have biology, chemistry, physics and engineering labs,” the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament (MP) told the congregation. His tenure saw the establishment of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) facilities across multiple levels of Ghana’s education system.

The former minister’s emphasis on faith-driven political service resonated with the church audience, though it also signals his broader campaign strategy. “When God gives you a chance within the political space, you have to do what others cannot do—that’s the value you bring,” he explained, linking spiritual purpose to policy outcomes.

Adutwum’s education portfolio included initiatives that industry leaders praised publicly. The Association of Ghana Industries commended his efforts toward developing STEM education, calling it the surest way forward for the country’s industrial development. His administration also oversaw the construction of 200 new schools and renovation of 1,000 existing facilities, according to government reports.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful distinguished his campaign approach from what he characterized as more confrontational political styles. “My party is looking for somebody to lead, and I have offered myself to run as flagbearer. When you put me there in 2028, we’re going to contest the presidential campaign with ideas, not insults,” Adutwum declared, staking out what appears to be deliberate contrast with current political discourse.

His reference to Singapore’s development trajectory offers insight into his economic philosophy. “I know how Singapore became developed. We’ll overcome poverty—by the grace of God,” he said, invoking the Southeast Asian city-state that transformed from third-world status to first-world prosperity within decades through education-focused policies and strategic economic planning.

Adutwum officially picked nomination forms for the NPP flagbearer race in August 2025, joining several other prominent party figures vying for the position. The NPP National Executive Committee scheduled the presidential primaries for January 31, 2026, following a meeting in June, giving candidates several months to build support across the party’s structures.

The former minister’s campaign appears calibrated to appeal to faith-based voters who comprise significant portions of Ghana’s electorate. By framing political service as divine assignment rather than personal ambition, he positions himself within a narrative familiar to religious communities while also showcasing tangible policy achievements.

During his tenure, Adutwum oversaw the establishment of 35 STEM senior high schools and five STEM universities across Ghana, representing a substantial infrastructure investment in technical education. Whether this record translates to broader party support remains uncertain, particularly given the NPP’s need to rebuild after losing the 2024 presidential election to the National Democratic Congress.

His Sunday address to the Sunyani congregation suggests a campaign strategy that prioritizes retail politics and grassroots engagement. Church appearances offer direct access to organized communities and demonstrate comfort in settings where personal testimony and vision-casting carry particular weight.

The emphasis on ideas over insults, while appealing rhetorically, also carries risks. It positions Adutwum as potentially less combative than opponents might be in Ghana’s often-contentious political environment. Whether voters reward this approach or view it as weakness will likely shape his campaign’s trajectory as primaries approach.

His invocation of Singapore as a development model indicates familiarity with international success stories, though translating those lessons to Ghana’s specific context presents challenges that extend beyond technical knowledge. Singapore’s unique circumstances—geographic position, political system, and historical timeline—don’t map directly onto Ghana’s reality, regardless of policy expertise.

The former minister’s faith-centered messaging at PIWC reflects broader trends in Ghanaian politics, where religious language and divine purpose frequently intersect with policy debates. His ability to connect spiritual conviction with concrete achievements in education policy offers a template for how he might differentiate himself in a competitive field.