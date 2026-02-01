GOC Women’s Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting on Strategic Plan

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Women’s Commission convened its first meeting to align its work with the Committee’s 2025 to 2029 Strategic Plan, focusing on gender equity, inclusivity and sustainable sports development.

The commission, which operates as part of the GOC’s broader governance structure, gathered to discuss implementation strategies for promoting women’s representation and building capacity across all levels of sports administration. Members emphasized the importance of effective governance in achieving these objectives.

The 10 member commission is chaired by Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie and includes Mrs. Joyce Mahama, Madam Elizabeth King, Helena Williams, Christiana Ashley, Delphina Quaye, Rafatu Inusah, Phillipina Frimpong, Vivian Dougblor and Cathrine Tukpe. These women leaders bring expertise from various sports disciplines and administrative backgrounds.

During the inaugural session, members discussed establishing a quota system for women’s representation at all levels of sports governance. The proposal aims to ensure meaningful participation of women in decision making positions within national federations, regional associations and grassroots sports organizations.

The commission also prioritized building capacity among women through targeted training programmes. Members agreed that equipping women with knowledge and requisite skills remains essential for effective leadership and administration in Ghana’s sports sector.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, President of the Women in Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), emphasized the commission’s dual focus on empowerment and equality. Speaking in an exclusive interview, she outlined the group’s core priorities.

“Empowering women in Sports is very important to us and also we want equality in remuneration when athletes go out to perform for the nation and win glory,” Mahama stated.

The commission’s work forms part of the GOC’s comprehensive four year strategic plan unveiled in January 2026. The plan, developed in collaboration with Commonwealth Sports Ghana, aims to position Ghana as a competitive force in African and global sports through enhanced funding mechanisms, talent development and improved infrastructure.

GOC President Richard Akpokavie has publicly emphasized athlete development and women’s empowerment as central priorities. In the committee’s end of year statement for 2025, he declared that athletes represent the heart of the Olympic movement and deserve comprehensive support both on and off the field.

“We firmly believe that our athletes are the heart of the Olympic movement, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive both on and off the field of play,” Akpokavie said.

The strategic plan identifies governance, funding and partnerships as core pillars alongside athlete welfare. For the Women’s Commission, this framework provides clear direction for advancing gender equity initiatives while contributing to Ghana’s broader sporting ambitions.

Mohammed Muniru Kassim, Secretary General of the GOC, has stressed the importance of unity and administrative rigor in implementing the strategic plan. He described the document as representing months of consultation and shared vision among stakeholders.

“This plan represents months of consultation, sweat, and shared vision. Today marks the transition from planning to action, and every federation head and athlete representative here is fundamental to its success,” Kassim announced during the strategic plan launch.

The Women’s Commission’s establishment builds on earlier efforts to promote gender equality in Ghanaian sports. In 2019, the GOC inaugurated the Women in Sports Commission with seven members, led by Elizabeth Safoa King as chairperson. That initial commission focused on reshaping relationships among women in sports at local and international levels.

King, a former director of Ghana’s Prison Service and vice president of the Ghana Hockey Association, brought significant international experience to the role. She serves as treasurer of the Africa Hockey Federation and sits on the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The expanded 10 member commission now addressing the 2025 to 2029 strategic plan reflects growing recognition of gender equity as integral to sports development. The Women in Sports Association of Ghana, led by Joyce Mahama, has consistently advocated for equal pay and increased opportunities for female athletes and administrators.

Ghana has made progress in women’s sports participation, particularly in football, athletics and hockey. However, gaps persist in leadership representation, funding allocation and infrastructure access for women’s competitions compared to men’s programmes.

The commission’s focus on quota systems aligns with international sports governance trends. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has promoted gender balance on National Olympic Committee executive boards, encouraging countries to achieve at least 30 percent female representation in leadership positions.

The GOC’s strategic plan emphasizes proper documentation and clear pathways as prerequisites for accessing government sports funding. Senior Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu urged federations to follow the GOC’s example in developing transparent strategic plans with measurable objectives.

Dr. Fred Awaah, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), praised the GOC’s commitment to planning during the strategic plan launch. He indicated that government funding would increasingly depend on federations demonstrating clear documentation and strategic direction.

“To get funding from the government, all federations and associations will have to replicate what the GOC is doing now. Documentation must be clear, and we must see your plans, because we cannot commit funds to projects we are uncertain about,” Dr. Awaah stated.

For the Women’s Commission, these requirements create both opportunities and responsibilities. Clear strategic planning around gender equity initiatives could unlock dedicated funding streams while establishing accountability mechanisms for measuring progress.

The commission’s work on capacity building addresses a critical need identified by sports administrators. Many women in sports lack access to training in financial management, governance structures, strategic planning and sports science applications that prepare leaders for executive roles.

Ghana’s performance at Olympic Games has been limited, with one silver medal from boxing at the 1960 Rome Olympics and four bronze medals from boxing and football at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The country has never won Olympic gold, a reality the strategic plan aims to address through comprehensive reforms.

The talent identification and development pathway outlined in the strategic plan prioritizes locating young people with sporting potential and supporting their long term development. The Women’s Commission can contribute by ensuring female athletes receive equal consideration in talent programmes.

Improved sports infrastructure represents another pillar of the strategic plan. The commission can advocate for facilities that accommodate women’s training needs, including appropriate changing rooms, equipment specifications and scheduling that balances access between male and female programmes.

The athlete welfare programme covering education and post career transition presents opportunities for gender specific interventions. Female athletes often face different challenges than male counterparts in balancing sports careers with education, family responsibilities and eventual career transitions.

Chris Essilfie, consultant and member of the Commonwealth Sport Ethics Commission, developed the strategic plan following extensive consultations. He emphasized that Ghana’s challenge has been governance consistency rather than lack of talent.

“Ghanaian talent has never been the issue. The true hurdle has been consistency in governance and ensuring world class ethical standards,” Essilfie stated during the plan’s unveiling.

The Women’s Commission’s inaugural meeting positions its members to contribute directly to governance improvements while championing women’s specific interests within the broader strategic framework. The commission will need to balance advocacy with practical implementation support.

Mrs. Mahama’s emphasis on equal remuneration addresses longstanding disparities in how male and female athletes are compensated for representing Ghana. Prize money, appearance fees and sponsorship opportunities often favor male athletes, even when female athletes achieve comparable or superior results.

The commission’s work will unfold against the backdrop of preparations for major competitions including the 2026 Commonwealth Games, African Championships and eventually the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. These events provide benchmarks for measuring progress toward gender equity goals.

National sports federations will be key partners in implementing the commission’s recommendations. Basketball, athletics, hockey, volleyball and other federations govern competition structures, team selections and resource allocations that directly impact female athletes and coaches.

The GOC has supported national federations throughout 2025 by funding competitions, paying affiliation fees and providing technical guidance. This support model creates leverage for encouraging federations to adopt gender equity measures as conditions for continued assistance.

Minister of Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has endorsed the strategic plan and its emphasis on women’s empowerment. Government support at ministerial level can facilitate policy changes, funding allocations and public awareness campaigns that complement the commission’s work.

The Women’s Commission will need to establish working relationships with government agencies, corporate sponsors, media organizations and civil society groups that influence sports development. Building these partnerships can amplify the commission’s impact beyond formal sports structures.

As the commission advances its agenda over the coming months, regular reporting on progress toward quota targets, capacity building outcomes and policy reforms will demonstrate accountability. Transparency about challenges encountered can build credibility and maintain stakeholder support.

The inaugural meeting marks the beginning of what members hope will be transformative years for women in Ghanaian sports. Translating vision into measurable outcomes will require sustained commitment, strategic resource allocation and willingness to challenge established practices that perpetuate inequality.