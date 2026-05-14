Goals and Drama Seal Democracy Youth Cup Semifinal Spots

The 2026 Democracy Youth Cup group stage came to an end on Wednesday at the La McDan AstroTurf Town Park, with JP FC, Stari Third World and a clutch of other sides booking their places in Thursday’s semifinals after a day of dominant performances, tight margins and decisive results.

JP FC produced arguably the standout display of the day, routing Tudu Mighty Jets 3-0 in Group Three to advance with authority. They controlled possession and created chances throughout, leaving no doubt about their quality. Great Padua also secured their group campaign with a 1-0 victory against Tudu Mighty Jets to close out Group Three on a positive note.

In Group Four, Stari Third World announced themselves as one of the tournament’s most complete sides. They dismantled Kitu FC 3-0 before rallying to beat Soccer Engineers 2-1 in a nervy but absorbing encounter. The combination of their attacking output and defensive resilience across both matches has positioned them among the favourites heading into the knockout rounds.

Group Two produced contrasting results. Charity FC put on a clinical showing to hammer Parin FC 4-0 in the day’s highest-scoring match, while Kotoku Shining Stars showed character by bouncing back from their earlier group defeat to edge Desidero 1-0 and keep their tournament hopes alive.

The competition, organised by the Primeval Group as an initiative of Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin, brings together youth sides from across the Greater Accra region. Adding a notable layer of prestige to the proceedings, former Sunderland defender Gary Bennett has been present throughout the group stage as a talent scout, assessing the young players on display. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) former vice president Fred Pappoe moderated the tournament draw ahead of the opening matches.

All eyes now turn to Thursday’s semifinals at the La McDan AstroTurf Town Park as the remaining contenders battle for spots in the final and, more broadly, the chance to catch the eye of watching scouts in a competition purpose-built to elevate young Ghanaian football talent.