GNPC Warns Vendors Against Tender Mistakes as Local Content Push Intensifies

Ghana’s state oil company held its first vendor engagement seminar last week, delivering a blunt message to local businesses: getting contract opportunities in the oil and gas sector requires more than just being Ghanaian.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) used the gathering, part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, to lay out exactly why so many local companies fail to win tenders despite policies designed to favor them. The answer, according to procurement officials, often comes down to basic mistakes that digital systems no longer forgive.

Barbara Afriyie-Owusu from GNPC’s Supply Chain and Local Content Development Department didn’t mince words during her presentation on tender best practices. Incomplete forms, missing pages, expired statutory certificates, late submissions, and wrong file formats continue plaguing bid submissions from Ghanaian vendors. With GNPC now using fully digital procurement systems, the margin for error has effectively disappeared.

“Compliance is like oxygen, you don’t always notice it, but you cannot survive long without it,” Afriyie-Owusu told the assembled business owners and suppliers. She emphasized that the automated system locks precisely at closing time, rendering irrelevant the old excuses about traffic delays or narrowly missed deadlines that might have worked when submissions were physical.

The warning reflects a growing tension in Ghana’s oil and gas sector. Local content policies mandate that Ghanaian businesses get preferential treatment for contracts and supply opportunities, but that preference only kicks in when companies actually meet the technical and administrative requirements. GNPC appears increasingly frustrated that preventable errors keep disqualifying otherwise capable local firms.

Chief Executive Officer Kwame Ntow Amoah framed the issue as central to GNPC’s mandate, describing local content as more than regulatory checkbox ticking. The corporation views developing local supplier capacity as strategic, not charitable, a distinction that matters when procurement decisions face scrutiny.

The seminar drew together multiple government agencies to address different aspects of the procurement ecosystem. The Petroleum Commission explained Ghana’s local content framework, while the Public Procurement Authority demonstrated the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS), the platform through which most government tenders now flow.

That digital shift fundamentally changes the game. Paper-based procurement allowed for some flexibility, interpretations of what constituted timely submission, debates about whether documents were truly missing or just misfiled. Electronic systems provide no such ambiguity. Either the file uploads correctly before the deadline or it doesn’t. Either all required fields contain valid data or they don’t.

Afriyie-Owusu urged contractors to treat tender documents like technical specifications requiring careful study, not administrative nuisances to rush through. She suggested seeking professional support when necessary and submitting bids well ahead of deadlines to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The advice sounds basic, yet GNPC apparently sees enough failed submissions to warrant making these points at a formal seminar.

The timing matters because GNPC is expanding operations into new areas like the Voltaian Basin, where the corporation plans to drill its first exploration well this year. These onshore projects represent fresh opportunities for local contractors, particularly those providing drilling support services, logistics, and supplies.

Seidu Salim Braimah, Manager of Supply Chain and Local Content Development, indicated GNPC deliberately sources goods and services from vendors within its operational areas, ensuring communities near oil and gas activities see direct economic benefits. That approach creates opportunities but also raises expectations about local business readiness to deliver.

Ghana’s local content regulations, now over a decade old, aim to ensure the country’s petroleum wealth translates into broader economic development rather than just royalties and taxes. The policy framework requires both foreign and domestic operators to meet targets for employing Ghanaians, using local goods and services, and building indigenous capacity in technical areas.

But policies only work if local businesses can actually compete for and win the contracts. That’s where GNPC’s tough-love message comes in. The corporation is essentially saying it wants to award more contracts to Ghanaian firms but can’t do so if those firms keep disqualifying themselves through avoidable errors.

The challenge extends beyond just GNPC. Ghana’s entire public procurement system has moved toward digitization, meaning the lessons from this seminar apply broadly across government contracting. Businesses that don’t adapt to electronic submission requirements will find themselves increasingly shut out, regardless of their technical capabilities or local content advantages.

What remains to be seen is whether the warning lands. Some Ghanaian businesses may lack the administrative systems or professional support needed to navigate complex digital procurement platforms. Others might struggle with the cost of maintaining current statutory certificates and compliance documentation. Still others may simply not take the requirements seriously enough until a failed bid costs them a major opportunity.

GNPC’s willingness to host the seminar suggests the corporation recognizes that some of these failures stem from capacity gaps rather than carelessness. The question is whether information sessions and guidance documents can actually change submission quality, or whether more hands-on support will prove necessary.

For Ghanaian vendors serious about breaking into the oil and gas sector, the message is clear: local content policies create opportunities, but only for those who master the bureaucratic requirements that come with them. Getting the paperwork right matters as much as having the right technical capabilities.