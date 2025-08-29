GNPC targets Voltaian Basin drilling by early 2026

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation will begin drilling operations in the Voltain Basin by the first quarter of 2026, marking a significant expansion of the country’s oil exploration efforts.

The Petroleum Commission’s Acting Chief Executive Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle revealed the timeline during a visit to Zeal Environmental Technologies in the Western Region. She described the project as part of broader efforts to position Ghana as an attractive destination for major international oil companies.

“The Commission is repositioning Ghana as a competitive investment hub for supermajors in the oil and gas industry while supporting GNPC to begin work on the Voltain Basin,” Hardcastle said.

The Voltain Basin has long attracted interest due to its believed hydrocarbon potential, but the upcoming drilling represents the most concrete step toward unlocking these resources. The project could significantly expand Ghana’s petroleum reserves and strengthen the country’s position in West Africa’s energy sector.

Hardcastle emphasized the importance of local companies preparing for opportunities created by the drilling campaign. She called on indigenous service providers to position themselves for greater participation in Ghana’s petroleum value chain.

Her visit to Zeal Environmental Technologies highlighted the role waste management companies will play in ensuring environmental compliance during Voltain operations. The company specializes in offshore petroleum waste treatment, services that will become crucial as drilling activities intensify.

Zeal’s founder Kwaku Ennin welcomed the engagement but urged government to create more competitive policies to attract and retain investors in Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

The drilling project aims to open new exploration frontiers while providing platforms for local companies to build technical capacity and secure stronger positions in the petroleum industry.