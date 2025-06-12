GNATLAS Aspirant Supports BECE Candidates With Educational Materials  in Tamale

A Northern Regional aspirant for the GNATLAS Coordinator position under the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Ms. Abiba Asoma, has donated educational materials to support candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Tamale.

The donation, made shortly before the start of the nationwide exams, benefited students of Al-Markazia Islamic Junior High School and St. Peter’s R/C Junior High School. Items donated included mathematical sets, pens, and books to help the candidates in their preparations.

Ms. Asoma also visited Al-Markazia Islamic Primary and Kindergarten, where she interacted with pupils and staff, offering prayers and words of encouragement. She expressed hope that all BECE candidates would be successful in the examination.

In an interview with MyDailyNewsOnline after the donation, Ms. Asoma said the gesture was part of her commitment to supporting education and promoting the welfare of pupils, particularly in underserved communities.

She further appealed to delegates—especially female members of GNAT—in the Northern Region to support her bid to become GNATLAS Coordinator.

According to her, she is committed to promoting inclusion, empowering women in the teaching profession, and advocating for positive change within the union. Ms. Asoma currently serves as the GNAT representative for St. Peter’s R/C JHS.

She previously held the position of Gender Commissioner at the University of Education, Winneba, in 2021, and was later elected National Gender Commissioner for the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) in 2022.

Her outreach forms part of her broader engagement with schools across the region and her campaign for inclusive and impactful leadership within GNAT.